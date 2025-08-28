Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The anime's tenth episode will first be broadcast on ABC, followed by other local television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Meisuke Nueno come across Zashiki-warashi. While Nube had no ill will toward the yokai, the immense amount of good luck was making people around him lazy. Hence, Nube asked the yokai to help someone in need. The anime later revealed the Zashiki-warashi's backstory, following which Nube helped her reunite with her mother.

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 10 release date and time

The Yellow Umbrella as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (Image via Studio Kai)

According to the anime's official website, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. However, considering the anime's simulcast release schedule and different time zones worldwide, the episode could be released on September 4 in some regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled Hundred Demons Night Walk.

The tenth episode of the Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:45 am Wednesday September 3 Eastern Daylight Time 10:45 am Wednesday September 3

British Summer Time 3:45 pm Wednesday September 3 Central European Summer Time 4:45 pm Wednesday September 3 Indian Standard Time 8:15 pm Wednesday September 3 Philippine Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday September 3 Japanese Standard Time 11:45 pm Wednesday September 3 Australia Central Standard Time 12:10 am Thursday September 4

Where to watch Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 10?

Meisuke Nueno as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (Image via Studio Kai)

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 10 will first broadcast on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" block and BS Asahi on Saturdays. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream online on Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Anime Times, U-Next, Netflix, ABEMA, and other platforms in Japan.

Internationally, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 10 will be available to stream on It's Anime YouTube Channel, Anime Onegai, Aniverse, Netflix, ANIME GENERATION, and Chunghwa Telecom’s MOD and Hami Video.

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 9 recap

Zashiki-warashi as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (Image via Studio Kai)

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 9, titled The Girl Who Brings Happiness, saw Meisuke Nueno come across Zashiki-warashi, a yokai known for spreading happiness. As Nube gave the yokai a snack, she followed him to the school and started helping everyone with good fortune. While everyone was happy, Nube could notice the early signs of the yokai's adverse effects. Hence, he asked her to leave him.

Later, the yokai went to Makoto's house. When Makoto informed Nube and others about the yokai, they arrived at his home to inspect. Seeing Nube, the yokai ran away to a home. That's where they learned that Zashiki-warashi was a yokai formed from the spirit of a young girl who died 80 years ago. Hence, Nube and others helped the yokai reunite with her mother.

What to expect from Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 10?

Shuichi Shirato as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (Image via Studio Kai)

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 10, titled Hundred Demons Night Walk, will focus on Shuichi Shirato. As Shuichi grew up in a wealthy family and lived a comfortable life, he did not take care of his things and easily threw away things he no longer needed.

However, one day, Shuichi finds a tattered old yellow umbrella. The umbrella Shuichi casually picked up had a will of its own and appeared in front of him. The umbrella monster is set to bring back memories of Shuichi's childhood. Fortunately, Nube, Kyouko, and Hiroshi will arrive to save him.

