  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Blue Lock chapter 316: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 316: Release date and time, countdown, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 28, 2025 00:30 GMT
Blue Lock chapter 316: Release date and time, countdown, and more
Reo Mikage as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 316 will be released on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. Given the manga's weekly release schedule, the next chapter will come out next week. The Blue Lock manga is available to read on Kodansha's manga reader platform, K Manga.

Ad

The previous chapter revealed Meguru Bachira, Aryu Jyubei, and Ikki Niko's special training. Soon after, the manga showed Ikki Niko stealing the ball from Kuso and passing it to Reo Mikage. As soon as Reo got the ball, he copied Bachira and launched a Double-Bachira formation with him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 316 release date and time

Oboabona and Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)
Oboabona and Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 316 will be released on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the manga chapter will be published on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Blue Lock chapter 316 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amTuesdaySeptember 2
Eastern Daylight Time11 amTuesdaySeptember 2
British Summer Time4 pmTuesdaySeptember 2
Central European Summer Time5 pmTuesdaySeptember 2
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdaySeptember 2
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdaySeptember 2
Japanese Standard Time12 amWednesdaySeptember 3
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdaySeptember 3
Ad

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 316?

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 316 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga. While the manga reader platform was previously only available in a few countries, it is now accessible in 48 countries.

While K Manga allows fans to read most Blue Lock chapters for free, its most recent three chapters are hidden behind a paywall. Hence, unless fans are prepared to wait for another three weeks, they will have to purchase points to read chapter 316.

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 315 recap

Kuso and Ikki Niko as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)
Kuso and Ikki Niko as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 315, titled What the Hell?!, revealed Meguru Bachira's special training. Ego Jinpachi essentially wanted Bachira to teach others so that he could put his sensations to words and understand them better. With that, Bachira decided to make dribbling his ego

Ad

Soon after, the manga revealed Aryu Jyubei and Ikki Niko's special training. Aryu Jyubei learned Judo's principle of "spacing," and Ikki Niko lifted weights to become stronger. The manga then saw Niko steal the ball from Kuso and pass it to Reo. Just as Reo received it, he copied Bachira and launched a Double-Bachira formation with him.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 316?

Reo Mikage and Meguru Bachira as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)
Reo Mikage and Meguru Bachira as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 316 will most likely focus on Reo Mikage and Meguru Bachira. While it is indeed interesting that Reo copied Bachira, it will be even more interesting to see what they intend to do with their "Double-Bachira" formation.

Ad

Given the circumstances, there is a very high chance that the two players will use exemplary dribbling skills to force their way through Nigeria's midfield. However, it is to be seen how they connect.

In addition, the manga could see Onazi take a stand for Nigeria. While Isagi planned on stopping him from getting close to the ball, the Nigerian star player might find a way to regain control by outplaying Reo or Bachira.

Ad

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications