Blue Lock chapter 316: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 316 will be released on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. Given the manga's weekly release schedule, the next chapter will come out next week. The Blue Lock manga is available to read on Kodansha's manga reader platform, K Manga.The previous chapter revealed Meguru Bachira, Aryu Jyubei, and Ikki Niko's special training. Soon after, the manga showed Ikki Niko stealing the ball from Kuso and passing it to Reo Mikage. As soon as Reo got the ball, he copied Bachira and launched a Double-Bachira formation with him.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.Blue Lock chapter 316 release date and timeOboabona and Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 316 will be released on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the manga chapter will be published on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12 am JST.Blue Lock chapter 316 will be released internationally at the following times:Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DatePacific Daylight Time8 amTuesdaySeptember 2Eastern Daylight Time11 amTuesdaySeptember 2British Summer Time4 pmTuesdaySeptember 2Central European Summer Time5 pmTuesdaySeptember 2Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdaySeptember 2Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdaySeptember 2Japanese Standard Time12 amWednesdaySeptember 3Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdaySeptember 3Where to read Blue Lock chapter 316?Blue Lock chapter 316 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga. While the manga reader platform was previously only available in a few countries, it is now accessible in 48 countries.While K Manga allows fans to read most Blue Lock chapters for free, its most recent three chapters are hidden behind a paywall. Hence, unless fans are prepared to wait for another three weeks, they will have to purchase points to read chapter 316.Blue Lock chapter 315 recapKuso and Ikki Niko as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)Blue Lock chapter 315, titled What the Hell?!, revealed Meguru Bachira's special training. Ego Jinpachi essentially wanted Bachira to teach others so that he could put his sensations to words and understand them better. With that, Bachira decided to make dribbling his egoSoon after, the manga revealed Aryu Jyubei and Ikki Niko's special training. Aryu Jyubei learned Judo's principle of &quot;spacing,&quot; and Ikki Niko lifted weights to become stronger. The manga then saw Niko steal the ball from Kuso and pass it to Reo. Just as Reo received it, he copied Bachira and launched a Double-Bachira formation with him.What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 316?Reo Mikage and Meguru Bachira as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)Blue Lock chapter 316 will most likely focus on Reo Mikage and Meguru Bachira. While it is indeed interesting that Reo copied Bachira, it will be even more interesting to see what they intend to do with their &quot;Double-Bachira&quot; formation.Given the circumstances, there is a very high chance that the two players will use exemplary dribbling skills to force their way through Nigeria's midfield. However, it is to be seen how they connect.In addition, the manga could see Onazi take a stand for Nigeria. While Isagi planned on stopping him from getting close to the ball, the Nigerian star player might find a way to regain control by outplaying Reo or Bachira.Related LinksRuri Rocks episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreDr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more