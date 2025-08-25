Ruri Rocks episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ruri Rocks episode 9 will be released on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese television networks. Later, the anime episode will be available to stream worldwide.

The anime's previous episode saw Ruri and Shouko team up for a school project on water. Amidst this, they happened to find a peculiar orange rock but lost it soon after. As it was the first rock Shouko discovered, Ruri wanted to help her find it, and had Nagi and Imari help them find the same.

Ruri Rocks episode 9 release date and time

Shouko Seto as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

According to the anime's official website, Ruri Rocks episode 9 will first broadcast on August 31, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. However, due to different simulcast release schedules worldwide and varying time zones, the anime episode may be released on September 1 in certain regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled Time Capsule of 1.9 Million Tons.

The ninth episode of the Ruri Rocks anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am Sunday August 31 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am Sunday August 31

British Summer Time 1:30 pm Sunday August 31 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm Sunday August 31 Indian Standard Time 6 pm Sunday August 31 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday August 31 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 pm Sunday August 31 Australia Central Standard Time 10:00 pm Sunday August 31

Where to watch Ruri Rocks episode 9?

Shouko and Ruri as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 9 will first broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as BS11, TV Aichi, ABC TV, and AT-X. Later, the anime will be available to stream on Prime Video, ABEMA Premium, Lemino, Anime Times, Hulu, Netflix, d Anime Store, and more in Japan.

Ruri Rocks episode 9 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Additionally, with Plus Media Networks Asia having licensed the series in Southeast Asia, it will also be available to watch on Aniplus Asia.

Ruri Rocks episode 8 recap

Ruri, Nagi, and Imari as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 8, titled The Golden Elegy, saw Ruri teaming up with Shouko for a school research project on pollutants in water. During the research, the girls took a break to look for minerals when Shouko found a peculiar orange rock. Just as they were about to show it to Nagi, Shouko lost the rock. As it was Shouko's first rock discovery, Ruri asked Nagi to help them look for it.

The anime later saw Nagi and Imari taking Ruri and Shouko for a trip to look for fluorite. After they found it, they started looking for the orange rock. Amidst this, they found an old, rundown factory. Upon further inspection, they found out that the orange rock was zincite formed within the chimney of the factory. While the mineral wasn't formed naturally, Shouko wished that Ruri would remember it as a positive memory of the two discovering a rock together for the first time.

What to expect from Ruri Rocks episode 9?

Shouko and Ruri as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 9, titled Time Capsule of 1.9 Million Tons, will most likely see Ruri Tanigawa and Shouko Seto going out on another mineral hunt with Nagi Arato and Youko Imari.

With both Nagi and Imari busy with their respective research papers, fans can expect the mineral hunt to be related to that. As for the title, fans will have to wait to see what the "19.9 Million Tons" refers to.

