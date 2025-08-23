Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 will be released on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese television networks. The anime will later be available to stream worldwide.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw the Corn City team find natural diamonds and use the synthetic ones to polish them into batteries for Medusa. Elsewhere, the expedition team built a Superalloy City in Araxa and started preparing for their final battle against Stanley Snyder and the American team.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 release date and time

Kohaku as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the anime's official website, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 will be released on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 10 pm JST. However, considering the anime's simulcast release schedule and varying time zones, the anime episode may be released on August 29 in some regions.

Ad

Trending

The upcoming episode is titled What I Once Sought to Destroy.

Ad

The eighth episode of the Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 6:00 am Thursday August 28 Eastern Daylight Time 9:00 am Thursday August 28

British Summer Time 2:00 pm Thursday August 28 Central European Summer Time 3:00 pm Thursday August 28 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Thursday August 28 Philippine Standard Time 9:00 pm Thursday August 28 Japanese Standard Time 10:00 pm Thursday August 28 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday August 28

Ad

Where to watch Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8?

Joel and Kaseki as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 will first broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese networks, such as Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, and BS11. The anime will later be available to stream on ABEMA, Disney+, DMM TV, Netflix, Anime Times, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms in Japan.

Ad

Internationally, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll. The anime episode will also be available to stream on Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's premium membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 7 recap

Hyoga and Tsukasa as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 7, titled Stone Sanctuary, saw Senku ask the Corn City team to find natural diamonds and use the synthetic ones to polish and create batteries for the Medusa.

Ad

In the meantime, the expedition team reached Araxa and built the Superalloy City as a base for their final battle against Stanley Snyder. Senku wanted Stanley to reach their location so that they could steal back the Perseus. However, Dr. Xeno notified Stanley about their location much earlier than Senku intended.

Amidst this, the Kingdom of Science started strategizing on how to take down its enemies. That's when Chrome came up with the plan to use a suicide attack. The anime episode ended with Kaseki realizing what he was doing wrong while making the Medusa batteries.

Ad

What to expect from Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8?

Stanley Snyder as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8, titled What I Once Sought to Destroy, will most likely see Stanley Snyder and his team inch closer to the Superalloy City. With that, the anime might focus a lot on Kaseki and Senku as they try their best to prepare the Medusa as soon as possible.

Ad

In the meantime, while Tsukasa and Hyoga were injured, the two, alongside Kohaku, could take to the frontlines and try to keep Stanley and his team busy.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More