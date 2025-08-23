  • home icon
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 23, 2025 01:30 GMT

Kohaku and Senku as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 will be released on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese television networks. The anime will later be available to stream worldwide.

The anime's previous episode saw the Corn City team find natural diamonds and use the synthetic ones to polish them into batteries for Medusa. Elsewhere, the expedition team built a Superalloy City in Araxa and started preparing for their final battle against Stanley Snyder and the American team.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 release date and time

Kohaku as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Kohaku as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the anime's official website, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 will be released on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 10 pm JST. However, considering the anime's simulcast release schedule and varying time zones, the anime episode may be released on August 29 in some regions.

The upcoming episode is titled What I Once Sought to Destroy.

The eighth episode of the Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time6:00 amThursdayAugust 28
Eastern Daylight Time9:00 amThursdayAugust 28
British Summer Time2:00 pmThursdayAugust 28
Central European Summer Time3:00 pmThursdayAugust 28
Indian Standard Time6:30 pmThursdayAugust 28
Philippine Standard Time9:00 pmThursdayAugust 28
Japanese Standard Time10:00 pmThursdayAugust 28
Australia Central Standard Time10:30 pmThursdayAugust 28
Where to watch Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8?

Joel and Kaseki as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Joel and Kaseki as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 will first broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese networks, such as Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, and BS11. The anime will later be available to stream on ABEMA, Disney+, DMM TV, Netflix, Anime Times, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms in Japan.

Internationally, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll. The anime episode will also be available to stream on Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's premium membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 7 recap

Hyoga and Tsukasa as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Hyoga and Tsukasa as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 7, titled Stone Sanctuary, saw Senku ask the Corn City team to find natural diamonds and use the synthetic ones to polish and create batteries for the Medusa.

In the meantime, the expedition team reached Araxa and built the Superalloy City as a base for their final battle against Stanley Snyder. Senku wanted Stanley to reach their location so that they could steal back the Perseus. However, Dr. Xeno notified Stanley about their location much earlier than Senku intended.

Amidst this, the Kingdom of Science started strategizing on how to take down its enemies. That's when Chrome came up with the plan to use a suicide attack. The anime episode ended with Kaseki realizing what he was doing wrong while making the Medusa batteries.

What to expect from Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8?

Stanley Snyder as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Stanley Snyder as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8, titled What I Once Sought to Destroy, will most likely see Stanley Snyder and his team inch closer to the Superalloy City. With that, the anime might focus a lot on Kaseki and Senku as they try their best to prepare the Medusa as soon as possible.

In the meantime, while Tsukasa and Hyoga were injured, the two, alongside Kohaku, could take to the frontlines and try to keep Stanley and his team busy.

