Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9 is set to be released on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first broadcast on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, and other local Japanese television networks. The anime episode will later be available to stream worldwide.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Sakuta meet with Touko Kirishima on Mai Sakurajima's birthday. From what he could perceive, Touko disliked Mai but did not intend to hurt her. The anime later saw Sakuta and Himeji have the same dream that they go on a Christmas date. During this, it was also revealed that Himeji had a Puberty Syndrome.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9 release date and time

Miori and Mai as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the anime's official website, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9 is slated to be released on August 30, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Considering the anime's weekly release schedule and varying international time zones, the next episode may be aired on August 31 in certain areas.

Ad

Trending

The upcoming episode will be titled I need you.

Ad

The ninth episode of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime will be released at the following schedule worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Saturday August 30 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Saturday August 30 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Saturday August 30 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Saturday August 30 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Saturday August 30 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday August 30 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Saturday August 30 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Sunday August 31

Ad

Where to watch Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9?

Miniskirt Santa as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV, followed by other local Japanese TV networks, such as ABC TV and AT-X. The anime will be available to stream on d Anime Store, Hulu, Disney+, ABEMA, U-Next, Prime Video, Lemino, and other platforms in Japan.

Ad

Globally, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 recap

Mai Sakurajima as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8, titled Secrets and Promises, saw Sakuta Azusagawa having to cancel his date with Mai Sakurajima on her birthday to go meet Miniskirt Santa. From what he could perceive during their meeting, no one could see Touko. Also, while she disliked Mai previously, she did not intend to harm her.

Ad

The anime later saw Mai Sakurajima asking Sakuta on a Christmas sleepover date. However, Sakuta later saw a dream in which he was going out with Himeji on Christmas. Surprisingly, Himeji saw the same dream. It was during their discussion that Himeji revealed that she indeed had a Puberty Syndrome, but had Sakuta promise that he wouldn't try to cure her.

What to expect from Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9?

Ad

Sakuta Azusagawa as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9, titled I need you, will follow up on Sakuta's surprising date with Himeji on Christmas. While Sara Himeji had a Puberty Syndrome, as shared by her, it helped relieve her anxiety after a breakup, and she enjoyed being popular.

Ad

Sakuta will seemingly try admonishing her. That's when Sara Himeji will proactively ask him how she could fall in love with people like Sakuta-sensei.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More