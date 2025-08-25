  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 25, 2025 17:30 GMT
Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Sara Himeji as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9 is set to be released on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first broadcast on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, and other local Japanese television networks. The anime episode will later be available to stream worldwide.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Sakuta meet with Touko Kirishima on Mai Sakurajima's birthday. From what he could perceive, Touko disliked Mai but did not intend to hurt her. The anime later saw Sakuta and Himeji have the same dream that they go on a Christmas date. During this, it was also revealed that Himeji had a Puberty Syndrome.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9 release date and time

Miori and Mai as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)
Miori and Mai as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the anime's official website, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9 is slated to be released on August 30, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Considering the anime's weekly release schedule and varying international time zones, the next episode may be aired on August 31 in certain areas.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The upcoming episode will be titled I need you.

Ad

The ninth episode of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime will be released at the following schedule worldwide:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amSaturdayAugust 30
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amSaturdayAugust 30
British Summer Time3:30 pmSaturdayAugust 30
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmSaturdayAugust 30
Indian Standard Time8:00 pmSaturdayAugust 30
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmSaturdayAugust 30
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmSaturdayAugust 30
Australia Central Standard Time12:00 amSundayAugust 31
Ad

Where to watch Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9?

Miniskirt Santa as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)
Miniskirt Santa as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV, followed by other local Japanese TV networks, such as ABC TV and AT-X. The anime will be available to stream on d Anime Store, Hulu, Disney+, ABEMA, U-Next, Prime Video, Lemino, and other platforms in Japan.

Ad

Globally, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 recap

Mai Sakurajima as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)
Mai Sakurajima as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8, titled Secrets and Promises, saw Sakuta Azusagawa having to cancel his date with Mai Sakurajima on her birthday to go meet Miniskirt Santa. From what he could perceive during their meeting, no one could see Touko. Also, while she disliked Mai previously, she did not intend to harm her.

Ad

The anime later saw Mai Sakurajima asking Sakuta on a Christmas sleepover date. However, Sakuta later saw a dream in which he was going out with Himeji on Christmas. Surprisingly, Himeji saw the same dream. It was during their discussion that Himeji revealed that she indeed had a Puberty Syndrome, but had Sakuta promise that he wouldn't try to cure her.

What to expect from Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9?

Ad
Sakuta Azusagawa as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)
Sakuta Azusagawa as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9, titled I need you, will follow up on Sakuta's surprising date with Himeji on Christmas. While Sara Himeji had a Puberty Syndrome, as shared by her, it helped relieve her anxiety after a breakup, and she enjoyed being popular.

Ad

Sakuta will seemingly try admonishing her. That's when Sara Himeji will proactively ask him how she could fall in love with people like Sakuta-sensei.

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications