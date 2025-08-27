Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 will be aired on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. Japanese fans of the anime can watch it on TV Tokyo, while international viewers can stream it on Netflix and other streaming platforms.
Fans must also note that Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 is scheduled for release on Netflix Japan on August 25, 2025.
With Sakamoto, Shin, Mafuyu, and Akira having safely landed on the deserted island, fans can expect the four assassins to team up to clear the JCC selection test together.
Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 release date and time
Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 will first be broadcast on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering the weekly release schedule and the varying time zones, the upcoming episode will likely be released a day earlier, on September 1, in some regions.
The upcoming episode will be titled Exam, Stage Three.
The eighth episode of the Sakamoto Days part 2 anime will be released at the following times globally:
Where to watch Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8?
Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 will first be broadcast on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, TV Osaka, TV Setouchi, TV Aichi, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting. It will then air on other local television networks in Japan, such as Sendai Broadcasting, AT-X, Animax, BS Teletext, and others.
The episode will also be available to watch on streaming platforms like Prime Video, Hulu, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Disney+, Rakuten TV, and others in Japan.
Internationally, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 will be available to stream on Netflix. Fans can also catch the anime episode online on HULU in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.
Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 recap
Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7, titled Kanaguri, saw Shin form a strong connection with Mafuyu. Soon after, they were confronted by Kanguri, a famous director of hitman movies, who acted as an instructor for the tests but was more interested in making a movie. As part of the filming, he selected Akira as the protagonist.
To make the film’s setting more dramatic, he blew up the plane, causing everyone to fall from 20,000 meters. In response, the instructors made surviving the fall the second test of the JCC Entrance Exam. Fortunately, Akira’s quick thinking and stitching skills allowed her, Sakamoto, Shin, and Mafuyu to create a large parachute and soften their landing.
What to expect from Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8?
Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8, titled Exam, Stage Three, will see JCC Examiners Nao Toramura, Jouichirou Kaji, and Noro taking the center stage in the next episode. They are set to join the third exam in an unsettling atmosphere. They will likely have the JCC aspirants partake in a difficult exam.
Amidst this, fans can expect to see Toramura interact with Sakamoto. As revealed by the previous episode, Toramura was Sakamoto's superfan and carried a handmade doll of him, attached to her bag. She is also likely to have a rough encounter with Shin and others.
Related Links
- Ruri Rocks episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 8 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more