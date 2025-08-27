Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 10 will be released on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on AT-X, followed by other local television networks in Japan. The anime episode will later be available to stream worldwide.

The previous episode saw someone steal Mashiro's phone and force her to do difficult tasks to wear her down. Fortunately, Fuu and Nipple-Tasting Man took him down. Soon after, the anime saw Mashiro, Asunaro, and Kazamaki celebrate Nagumo's birthday. During this, Asunaro revealed his past with Hana Kazamaki.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 10 release date and time

Asunaro as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

According to the anime's official website, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 10 is slated to be released on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, given the anime's simulcast release schedule and varying time zones, the episode may be released on September 3 in certain regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled Catch the Sneak Photographer! / The Bullet Bride.

The tenth episode of Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Tuesday September 2 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Tuesday September 2

British Summer Time 3:30 pm Tuesday September 2 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Tuesday September 2 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday September 2 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Tuesday September 2 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Tuesday September 2 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday September 3

Where to watch Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 10?

Fuu and Nipple-Tasting Man as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 10 will first be aired on AT-X, followed by other local television networks in Japan, such as KBS Kyoto, BS11, Sun TV, Mie TV, and Tokyo MX. The anime will later be available to watch online on Hulu, Prime Video, Lemino, d Anime Store, U-Next, and other streaming platforms in Japan.

Internationally, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 10 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll. The anime will also be available to watch for free on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 9 recap

Kazamaki as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 9, titled Keep Your Phone Safe / Maki and Asunaro, saw Mashiro lose her phone, only to realize that someone had stolen it. The thief had Mashiro do difficult tasks so that she would lose hope, making her an easy target. Fortunately, Fuu and Nipple-Tasting Man managed to steal the phone back and dealt with him.

The anime later saw Mashiro, Asunaro, and Kazamaki celebrate Nagumo's birthday with him. Amidst this, Nagumo was interested in how Asunaro found a dependable assistant like Kazamaki. That's when Asunaro revealed how he picked Kazamaki through an audition. Soon after, he revealed how he saved her during their first job together.

What to expect from Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 10?

Nagumo as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 10, titled Catch the Sneak Photographer! The Bullet Bride, will most likely see Keiichiro Nagumo and Mashiro take on a job to catch a sneaky photographer. With that, fans can expect to see Mashiro apprehend a criminal again in the most brutal manner.

Soon after, the anime episode will likely see Nagumo and Mashiro take on a job related to a wedding. Fans can expect Asunaro and Kazamaki to be involved in one of the two cases.

