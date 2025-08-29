New Saga episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

New Saga episode 10 will be released on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. The anime's tenth episode will first be aired on ABC, followed by other local Japanese TV networks. Soon after, it will be available to watch online internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Kyle's party infiltrate the underground path to find the sacrifices made by the demons. Soon after, they overheard a conversation between Ganias and Yuriga to learn that a human had been collaborating with them. The anime episode later saw Kyle's party find Gazus and Bax and face off against Ganias and Yuriga.

New Saga episode 10 release date and time

Ganias as seen in New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

According to the anime's official website, New Saga episode 10 will be released on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. However, considering the different simulcast release schedules worldwide and varying time zones, the anime episode may be released on September 3 in certain regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled Duel.

The tenth episode of the New Saga anime will be released worldwide at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 10:15 am Wednesday September 3 Eastern Daylight Time 1:15 pm Wednesday September 3

British Summer Time 6:15 pm Wednesday September 3 Central European Summer Time 7:15 pm Wednesday September 3 Indian Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday September 3 Philippine Standard Time 1:15 am Thursday September 4 Japanese Standard Time 2:15 am Thursday September 4 Australia Central Standard Time 2:45 am Thursday September 4

Where to watch New Saga episode 10?

Yuriga as seen in New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 10 will first be broadcast on ABC, followed by other local Japanese TV networks, such as BS12, Tokyo MX, and AT-X. Later, the anime will be available to stream online in Japan on ABEMA, U-Next, Hulu, Prime Video, Lemino, d Anime Store, and other streaming platforms.

Internationally, New Saga episode 10 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

New Saga episode 9 recap

Kyle as seen in New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 9, titled Hidden Ambitions, saw Urza use her golems to find the underground path beneath the governor's residence. Soon after Kyle's party infiltrated the pathway, they found a sacrifice table to draw out magic from the citizens of Karan.

Amidst this, the party overheard a conversation between demons Ganias and Yuriga. They were seemingly collaborating with a human for their mission. The surprising part was that Yuriga wanted to keep the casualties to a minimum.

The anime later saw Kyle's party find Gazus and Bax. During this, they learned that Bax was the human collaborator. He was working with the demons to protect Karan. That's when the demons arrived. They planned on acquiring the Holy Sword Rand and were using Bax to get their way. While Kyle, Liese, and Urza faced off against Ganias and Yuriga, Theron found the Holy Sword Rand.

What to expect from New Saga episode 10?

Theron as seen in New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 10, titled Duel, will most likely see Theron join the fight and face off against Ganias and Yuriga. As fans have already seen Kyle take the spotlight in several bouts, the anime could see Theron take the lead in the next episode.

That said, it is yet to be seen whether he will fight Yuriga to assist Liese and Urza or Ganias to help Kyle.

