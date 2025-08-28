  • home icon
Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami to launch a new manga

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 28, 2025 10:00 GMT
Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, reports online revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen manga creator Gege Akutami is set to launch a new manga with Cypher Academy manga artist Yuji Iwasaki. The manga is a short-term serialization and will begin next week on Weekly Shonen Jump issue #41.

Manga creator Gege Akutami is most popularly known for his Weekly Shonen Jump hit manga, Jujutsu Kaisen. Other than that, the manga creator has released several one-shot manga in Shueisha magazines, such as Kamishiro Sousa, No. 9, and Nikai Bongai Barabarujura.

Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka to launch new manga in September 2025

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, leaks from the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #40 revealed that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga creator Gege Akutami is set to launch a new manga with Cypher Academy manga artist Yuji Iwasaki. Gege Akutami will be in charge of writing the story, and Yuji Iwasaki will be in charge of illustrating the manga.

The two mangaka will be teaming up to launch a new short-term manga called "Mimojuro," which will start its serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue 41, out on Monday, September 8, 2025. The manga's first chapter has been announced to feature 54 pages.

Fans' reaction to the new manga announcement

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)
Surprisingly, despite Jujutsu Kaisen's worldwide popularity, most manga fans weren't excited that Gege Akutami would be responsible for the story. They joked about how "Gege" and "writing" did not correlate, as the manga creator was poor at writing a story.

While one fan asked if the manga creator had now learned to write a good story, another fan explained that they did not like Gege Akutami's writing because it was a total mess in Japanese. This effectively also ruined the details when translated into other languages.

"Gege and writing in one sentence," one fan said.
"Did he learn to write a good story now?," another fan added.
"I don't trust Gege's writing tbh cuz in Japanese its a total mess," another fan said.
"WAKE UP BOYS AND GIRLS! NEW ERA JUST STARTED," other fan said.

That said, not all fans had a negative outlook about Gege Akutami's new manga, as many of them were happy the creator was set to make his return to Weekly Shonen Jump. Many fans were also hoping for the manga to become the start of a new era.

