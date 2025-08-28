Fujimoto seems to have opened the doors for the Bomb Devil’s return in Chainsaw Man

Recent events in Chainsaw Man have totally swept the carpet from under readers' feet. The revelations regarding Yoru and Nuclear Weapons, the Death Devil and Denji meeting and finally Fumiko Mifune have stirred up a potential storm for future chapters. Presently, War Devil Yoru looks to be the biggest threat and the orange-haired protagonist must make a tough call.But taking a step back, amidst all the chaos, it looks like creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has opened the doors for a possible Bomb Devil return. This is in tandem with nuclear weapons returning. It is yet unclear what Yoru's relation is with the Bomb Devil, given they would be likely intertwined like Tank and Gun. That could change very soon and the mangaka's unpredictability is a major component of it.Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.Chainsaw Man: Fujimoto may finally bring back the Bomb DevilDiving right in, the return of Nuclear Weapons was game-changing for both Yoru and Chainsaw Man. With the Death Devil initially being the prophesied threat to humanity, the War Devil's meteoric rise to power has totally flipped that. Now Yoru is what mankind needs to fear and she has wasted no time in gathering an army of Devils and hunting Devil Hunters.Further, as Death states, she plans to use Denji to erase the Death Devil and reshape the world into a perpetual warzone. Again, as seen in the manga, she has retained her gauntlets, i.e., the ones she received when she &quot;absorbed&quot; the Tank and Gun Devils. Additionally, with America reinventing and dropping bombs on the Soviet Union, the Nuclear Weapons Devils too is slated for a return.Now moving this along another step, it is undoubted that humans will not grow to (or already do) fear Bombs. As per Chainsaw Man, Devils are born from something that is feared and become more powerful as that fear grows. Thus, this looks like the best time for a Bomb Devil return. She was last seen at the end of the Control Devil Arc, freed of Makima's control when the redhead was killed.Denji (Image via MAPPA)Beyond that, her whereabouts have remained largely shrouded in mystery. It is likely she kept a low profile given the pandemonium that ensued after she made contact with Denji. She wanted to run away with him, but that desire of hers, or rather theirs, stayed a dream. Realizing the kind of danger she may have put Denji in, it is understandable that she chose to stay away.Popular opinion puts for that she is yet alive in Chainsaw Man, given her Hybrid status and how resilient she has proven to be. With everything going on in the story, nuclear weapons' return and Yoru rising to power looks like the perfect opportunity for Bomb Girl Reze to make an emphatic return. It would be fitting as well, her lending a hand to Denji when he most needs support.Not to mention, she would now be stronger than before and growing stronger still, as the fear of bombs spreads. She could be quite influential in Denji making a choice and fighting off either Yoru or Death. However, it is worth mentioning that Reze's return will create conflict with the dynamic Asa and Denji share given that both girls have developed an affection for Denji.Final ThoughtsBimb Girl Reze (Image via MAPPA)Reze returning in Chainsaw Man could be a major turning point that redefines both the narrative stakes and Denji’s personal struggles. She would be stronger than she was, considering the growing fear of bombs. This may elevate her status from her just being a tragic figure from Denji’s past to a key force in the battles to come.If she returns and gets herself involved, her presence will help Denji take a finla call that go beyond simply surviving. Along with deciding the fate of mankind, he will need to tussle with love, loyalty and the collective good. Simultaneously, the Bomb Devil's resurfacing will complicate Denji and Asa's evolving dynamic.In other words, Chainsaw Man may witness the formation of a love triangle that effectively mirros the boy's inner struggles - a want for normalcy vs the inevitability of chaos. Ultimately, Reze may catalyze Denji's development and her return will be a test of Denji's fortitude in reconciling his heart with duty.Related links:Chainsaw Man chapter 213 release detailsChainsaw Man chapter 212 highlightsFujimoto may have already revealed Chainsaw Man's main antagonist (and it's not Death Devil)