Asa and Denji are both victims of false promises and Chainsaw Man chapter 210 proves it

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man brought about a number of intriguing and unexpected developments. With Denji incapacitated, the true War Devil returned when Yoru remembered Nuclear Weapons. This was possible because America reinvented them from scratch. Though, admist the chaos, Asa Mitaka was glimpsed and her reaction brought something else to light.

In essence, Denji and Asa are both victimes of false promises. They were each led on with the promise of a certain thing and the end result was entirely different. For Denji, Makima was the two-faced incarnation of liberal condescension. For Asa, Yoru is the harsh reality of War that the liberal facade avoids but can't reject.

Chainsaw Man: Latest chapter establishes that Denji and Asa fell prey to empty promises

To begin with, Asa approaching Denji reflects what a false promise can be. She comes up with an offer that seemingly suits him - a relationship. This is what she knows that he wants and what he truly desires is a real and organic connection with someone. However, in reality, she is pushed by Yoru within her to get close to him and gain his affection so he can later be turned into a weapon.

Denji, the subject, walks into a trap which has Love as the bait. But at the other end, even Asa becomes the subject hooked to a false promise. She would need to comply with Yoru's demands to get her body back. Hence, Denji is promised satisfaction and Asa is promised freedom. Their positions in the narrative are reflected through the mirror of gender.

Each of them relates to the world symmetrically, yet in an inverted manner. Hence, their ties to liberal hope is showcased. The Man (Denji) doesn't fully understand his reality and is purposefully kept in blissful ignorance. This is a state he is "allowed" to be regarding the violence that seemingly governs his life. But then again, this is true as long as he leaves them be.

Elsewhere, the Woman (Asa) is unable to escape the reality of her domination. She automatically forfeits her autonomy in the architecture of War. Unlike Denji, she isn't permitted blissful ignorance given that she is the very object it uses to exert its dominance. Not ignorance, but negotiation is the best she can do. She cannot be free now, but striking a deal with the Devil (Yoru) gives her hope for it.

But even this deal is founded on the reality of domination - she surrenders her freedom for freedom and power for power. She naively believes that Yoru really will return her body when she is through. However, it is very evident that the Devil will never do so, as the Woman is how War survives and is a means to an end. The end here is turning the Man into a weapon.

Thus, the promises to both protagonists are mirrored - satisfaction and freedom. The Man is manipulated and promised satisfaction. while the Woman is dominated and promised freedom. But War steps in for a reality check, i.e., the Man will suffer while the Woman is erased. The confluence of Man and Woman is really a sea of violence and domination.

Achieving liberal society is a sham that simples acts as a facade over the horrors of War. Ironically, across this very sea seemingly stands a light of hope - the vision of a real connection beneath the violence that impels it. But the events of Chainsaw Man showcase War and Death's intervention to manipulate. They understand this dynamic and lure each side with a promise of fulfillment.

For the Man, there is personal fulfillment - intimacy, food, love. The society at War offer these things to him on one conditon, i.e., he must kill. For the Woman, there is moral fulfillment - acting in the right manner. By sacrificing for the Man, she can rest easy as the "sacrifices forced upon her in the past" were meaningful. The Denji-Asa-Yoru dynamic exemplifies Men-Woman bonds as tools for War.

Furthermore, the gender dynamic affects how the people related to each other and in turn, themselves. So as mentioned, both are victims of false promises. The Man will not receive his satisfaction, rather he will be used, sent to die and kill. The Woman doesn't receive moral victory, rather she will serve as a tool replicating the horrors she herself once faced.

Thus all in all, the biggest concern is whether or not the protagonist duo can shatter the chains of fate (as presented by War). There could be a rejection of the apocalpyse or full-blown destruction.

Final Thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 210 has brilliantly deepened its tragic allegory of false promises by depicting how the protagonist duo have been used through the illusion of fulfillment. Denji is led on by the hope of intimacy and connection, the trade-off being more violence. Elsewhere, Asa aches for freedom and submits, but only ends becoming a tool for War.

As elaborated, there is a gendered dynamic - Denji exists (or at least did) in blissful ignorance while Asa can only negotiate. This lens puts Makima and Yoru as opposing faces of domination - liberal condescension and violent reality. Societal order offers personal/moral fulfillment, but demands bloodshed and submission.

Products of a manipulated system, Denji and Asa are trapped in a cycle where what they desire is forever out of reach.

