Doraemon 2025 movie unveils new trailer ahead of March premiere

On February 4, 2025, Toho's official YouTube channel released the second trailer for Doraemon 2025 movie. The trailer unveiled the theme song artist for the movie's first insert song. The movie is set to be released on March 27, 2025.

Doraemon is a popular anime based on the manga written and illustrated by Fujiko K. Fujio. The manga ended its serialization in 1997 with 45 volumes (only in Japanese). The manga has inspired numerous anime adaptations, including TV series, movies, and more.

Doraemon 2025 movie reveals second trailer before March 27, 2025, premiere

The second trailer for the Doraemon 2025 movie (The Tale of Nobita's Picture World) commenced with Suneo and Takeshi bullying Nobita as usual. Later, while sitting in his room, a painting fell on Nobita out of nowhere. Intrigued by its design, the male protagonist took the painting to Doraemon.

Everyone from the protagonist's group gathered and entered the painting using Doraemon's gadget. The trailer then showcased animation sequences of everyone enjoying their time inside the painting's world until a calamity struck. The protagonist's group then fought the calamity, and the trailer ended there.

The second trailer for Doraemon 2025 also revealed its insert song, An Idea That Makes Me Smile Comes to Me, While I Listen to Your Dreams!, which will be performed by Aimyon. She also sang the opening and ending songs for Her Blue Sky. The movie will be the franchise's 44th, and it will be released on March 7, 2025.

The movie's production team has yet to announce an animation studio, but given the history, it will be animated by Shin-Ei Animation (The Wrong Way To Use Healing Magic).

The staff members for the movie include Yukiyo Teramoto (episode director of Monster) as the director, Takayuki Hattori (music composer of Code: Breaker) as the music composer, Akira Yamashita (In-between animation artist of Shiki) as the character designer, and Yuuho Tomozawa (background artist of A Garden of Words) as the art director.

Doraemon 2025 movie synopsis

The protagonist group as seen in the movie trailer (Image via TOHO)

Doraemon 2025 movie is an action-adventure centered around Nobita Nobi and his friends entering the world of a painting, which took them to a medieval European world. Here, they make new friends and learn about the world.

This world also has a legendary jewel that its people protect. However, a strong enemy appears to steal it. So, Nobita, with the help of Doraemon's gadgets, helps the world protect its treasure from getting stolen.

