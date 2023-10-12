Dragon Ball anime finally returns with a Demon Invaders arc teaser

Following the nine-episode-long Supreme Kai of Time Arc, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is set to finally return with the Demon Invader Arc on Sunday, October 22, 2023. The anime studio Toei Animation released a teaser visual for the same, hinting at the possible events.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a promotional net anime that was created to promote the card and video games of the same name. Hence, it is not a canon series and was created by the animation studio Toei Animation, rather than the manga's original creator Akira Toriyama.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes announces Demon Invaders Arc with a new visual

Expand Tweet

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is set to return on Sunday, October 22, 2023, with the new Demon Invaders Arc. The anime studio made the announcement for the same with a visual hinting at the upcoming arc.

The new anime visual features Goku, Vegeta, Xeno Trunks, Xeno Vegeta, Xeno Goku, and a demon that apparently has a third eye between his two eyes.

Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As for the episode itself, it is going to be the 51st episode of the anime, which will be titled The Demon Invader Saga Begins! A Black Shadow Strikes the Earth!. With this, the anime will start its ninth arc and seventh saga called the Meteor Mission. That said, no other information about the same is available at the moment.

Recap of Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode 50

Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode 50 saw Goku, Xeno Goku, and Future Gohan manage to defeat Demigra by combining their chi attacks. Elsewhere, Aeos and Chronoa reconciled, however, they were worried that a new evil would take Demigra's place.

Future Gohan as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Following Demigra's defeat, Aeos and Chronoa used the Time Scrolls to restore the realm to normal and summoned the villains back to their original locations. However, Goku did not want to return just yet and requested Aeos to continue the tournament. Aeos adhered to the same and established the fights with no stakes involved.

Xeno Goku as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

All fights took place simultaneously, however, Goku and Xeno Goku's fight lasted till the end as they used Ultra Instinct and Super Saiyan 4, respectively. In the meantime, Vidro told Yamcha that she would have to wait another 1200 years to become mature enough to marry him.

Lastly, the episode saw Goku knocking out Xeno Goku, after which he passed out himself. Everyone bid their goodbyes as Bardock looked evidently proud of his son Goku.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.