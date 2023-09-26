Dragon Ball Magic is already getting canceled within 24 hours of its announcement

Dragon Ball Magic, the upcoming web anime, has enraged fans from the moment the news of its production was leaked online. A new anime series was expected to be announced at the Dragon Ball Exhibit at New York Comic Con 2023, which will take place in October 2023. Many had hoped that the news would be about the Dragon Ball Super series being continued.

Although this information has yet to be officially confirmed, it seems pretty legitimate. According to the leaks, Dragon Ball Magic is to be released in the first half of 2024. It will consist of ten to fifteen episodes, directed by top directors, and featuring high-quality visuals. However, since it is a web anime, the series will only be available on Crunchyroll.

As per the leaks about Dragon Ball Magic, this new series will feature Goku and Supreme Kai. Unfortunately, the news has disappointed many fans, prompting them to take to social media platforms to vent their frustration.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Dragon Ball Magic receives hate from fans who want Super to continue instead

Young Goku as seen in Dragon Ball GT (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Magic has become the subject of harsh criticism within the anime community, who have been eagerly waiting for a new series since Dragon Ball Super went on hiatus in 2018 after the conclusion of the epic Universal Tournament Saga.

In the meantime, fans only had the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film which gained worldwide popularity, showcasing the love and support that the fandom can give for a well-told Dragon Ball story.

The manga, which was facing criticism for a formulaic approach, primarily featuring Goku and Vegeta repeatedly unlocking new power-ups to save the world, also received praise when it recently shifted focus to the adventures of Trunks and Goten.

Fans naturally hoped that at the Dragon Ball Exhibit at New York Comic Con 2023, they would get confirmation that the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga and more manga material will soon be adapted into anime. Thus, the announcement of Dragon Ball Magic left many disappointed.

Perhaps if the premise of this web anime had been different, fans' reaction would have been much more positive. However, as per the leaks, the upcoming series will follow Goku and Shin after they get turned into children by a villain.

This plot point is quite similar to Dragon Ball GT where Goku was turned back into a child by Emperor Pilaf with the help of Ultimate Shenron.

Unless the storytelling and production are outstanding, Dragon Ball Magic seems destined to suffer a similar fate. For now, platforms like X (formerly Twitter) are flooded with fans expressing their dissatisfaction with the very idea of such a series.

The outrage over Dragon Ball Magic is understandable given that fans have been eagerly looking forward to a new series that adapts to anime the recent developments in the manga.

However, learning that the franchise is not just neglecting the anime but also embracing a format that has already failed can cause fans to lose faith.

Nonetheless, there are still many fans looking forward to the new web anime. In any case, it is still too early to entirely dismiss the series, as it may yet surprise everyone and prove to be an excellent watch.

