Dragon Ball Super reveals new illustration for Merus

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Twitter user and reputable series leaker and news source @DbsHype (DBS Hype) shared new Dragon Ball Super character artwork. Drawn by series illustrator Toyotaro, the piece features Merus, a character who was prominently featured during the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc of the series, also called the Moro arc.

Merus was considered one of the most fan-favorite characters from the arc and is also responsible for greatly elevating Goku’s mastery with the Ultra Instinct form. He was able to provide Goku with mentorship due to his being a former Angel trainee, the same group to which Whis, the Grand Priest, and other characters from Dragon Ball Super belong.

While the new Dragon Ball Super artwork is certainly welcomed by fans, it has also sparked discussion on when Merus will return to the series, if at all. Likewise, this has led to discussions about the current state of Toyotaro and author Akira Toriyama’s series, which is currently involved in a retelling of the Super Hero film.

Latest Dragon Ball Super illustration has fans begging for more original story arcs amidst Super Hero recount

The Merus illustration sees the Dragon Ball Super character in his Galactic Patrol outfit, although he is now missing his halo due to no longer being an Angel after being brought back to life. The left side of the artwork appears to feature Merus’ name and some other information about him, stylized in almost a book-spine-like manner.

While Merus has been absent from the series’ manga since the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, this latest artwork has fans pining for a reappearance. Many are likely feeling nostalgic over Merus as a character due to his being a central part of what many call one of the series’ best arcs thus far. Likewise, with the manga currently just doing a retelling of the Super Hero film’s events, fans are obviously longing for original content for the manga series.

After the Granolah the Survivor saga, fans saw the series briefly focus on the daily lives of Trunks and Goten, which many fans were excited for. However, this plotline only lasted for a few short chapters before eventually being absorbed into and becoming a retelling of the Super Hero film’s events, which many fans were disappointed by. Even more disappointing has been the realization that the manga series is adding nothing noteworthy to said events.

Unsurprisingly, fans are desperate for the series to go back to telling new material. In fact, in the aftermath of the aforementioned movie’s release, fans were excited to see where the manga would go with the groundwork the feature had laid. Unfortunately, fans have still yet to see what lies in store beyond the film’s events for the series overall.

