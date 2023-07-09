Dropkick on My Devil! anime spin-off announces release date

Dropkick on My Devil! has finally revealed the release date for its upcoming new spin-off anime, Dropkick on My Devil! Apocalypse Arc. The spin-off was announced at their official website on May 4, 2023, much to the excitement of fans who can't wait to see Jashin-chan and Yurine back in action.

The anime is based on the ongoing comedy manga of the same name by Yukiwo, which was first published in April 2012, in Flex Comix's Comic Meteor web magazine. The first season of the anime adaptation, produced at Nomad, came out in 2018, while the latest third season concluded last year on September 21, 2022. The spin-off series, meanwhile, has been slated for release on December 26, 2023.

Dropkick on My Devil! Apocalypse Arc to be released this December

ANMO Sugoi News @ANMOSugoiNews

#jcdk #邪フェス #邪神ちゃ The release date of the special episode of the "Jashin-chan Dropkick" anime titled "Dropkick on My Devil!! -End of Century Edition-" has been announced. The OVA will premiere on December 26 in Japan. The release date of the special episode of the "Jashin-chan Dropkick" anime titled "Dropkick on My Devil!! -End of Century Edition-" has been announced. The OVA will premiere on December 26 in Japan.#jcdk #邪フェス #邪神ちゃ https://t.co/FfjNXiuI8q

It has recently been announced via the official Twitter account of the Dropkick on My Devil! franchise, or Jashin-chan Dropkick, as it is known in Japan, that the new spin-off anime, titled Dropkick on My Devil! Apocalypse Arc, will be broadcast on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at 12:00 am JST, in BS NTV channel.

Unlike the crowdfunded project of the compiled OVAs for the fourth season of Dropkick on My Devil!, the new spin-off television special anime will be completely different. This time, the upcoming spin-off will be animated at studio Makaria, in collaboration with the town of Takamori in Kumamoto Prefecture of Japan.

Medom @_medom_



Also look at this second image of Ecute from the same show. One of the characters also calls her hime @LilryaVReverie Yurine from Dropkick on my DevilAlso look at this second image of Ecute from the same show. One of the characters also calls her hime @LilryaVReverie Yurine from Dropkick on my DevilAlso look at this second image of Ecute from the same show. One of the characters also calls her hime https://t.co/5MzearVHjq

The website teases the storyline of the new arc, which sets Yurine as the ruler of a Jinbocho, which was destroyed by a meteor. It is now upon Jashin-chan to “head south, guided by the stars,” which leads her to the beautiful lush town of Takamori.

Voice actors Nichika Ōmori and Aina Suzuki are expected to reprise their roles as Yurine Hanazono and Jashin-chan, respectively, in the upcoming spin-off special. Further details of the anime are expected to be posted in the website.

The story of Dropkick on My Devil!, as explained in the official website of Crunchyroll, where it is available for streaming, reveals:

"Jashin-chan looks back on the day Hanazono Yurine summoned her. So long as Yurine lives, Jashin-chan can't return to Hell. So Jashin-chan writes Yurine's name in her "Death NOT" and swears that she's finally going to land that dropkick on Yurine. Meanwhile, a former subordinate of Pekola and Poporon, Pino, shows up. Pekola is overjoyed believing God has finally sent someone to bring her home; however, in Pino's hand is a weapon..."

It has not been confirmed officially whether the new spin-off season will be available in Crunchyroll, but since the previous seasons are all part of the streaming giant's catalogue, fans hope that the upcoming Apocalypse Arc will make it to the platform in the future as well.

Stay tuned for more updates on trending manga and anime series like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Oshi no Ko, and more.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes