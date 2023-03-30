Will there be a Do It Yourself!! Season 2? Expected Release date, streaming, and more

Do It Yourself!! is an original slice-of-life comedy series that came out in October 2022. The 12-episode wholesome anime is very soothing to watch and is a perfect escape from the daily tiring hustles to relax and rewind. A manga adaptation of the series, written by Koyubita Beru, was also published in the same month.

Following the conclusion of the first season in December 2022, fans have been in anticipation of its return with a new season with new adventures of the DIY Club. In this article, we will discuss the prospect of the return of the series.

Will Do It Yourself!! get a new season?

Unfortunately, Do It Yourself!! has not been renewed for a second season as of yet. The production studio in charge of its animation, Pine Jam has not given any hints about a new season being in production. Fans are hopeful that given that the wholesome anime will not end so soon, given the positive reviews that the show received upon release.

Do It Yourself!! is an original anime written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, known for his work in famous anime shows like Black Clover and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Unlike most other anime shows that are adapted from previously published manga sources, this series inspired a manga adaptation.

Judging by that fact, it is difficult to predict whether the anime will have a second season. Its renewal will depend entirely on the creator of the show to come up with new content. We can only hope that Fudeyasu will pen down a new season and return DIY Club back to the screen.

Orihs @whiteorihs 18) Do It Yourself!!



An enjoyable & chill anime about cute girls doing DIY activities. Really sweet and nice to watch after a long day at work. I also quite like the art style! 18) Do It Yourself!!An enjoyable & chill anime about cute girls doing DIY activities. Really sweet and nice to watch after a long day at work. I also quite like the art style! https://t.co/RzGIsGdRLG

In a true slice-of-life fashion, Do It Yourself!! is an absolute joyride with each episode invoking nothing but positivity in the viewers. The DIY Club embark on a journey to create and work on exciting new projects. The series undoubtedly ended on a wholesome note, with the girls hosting a party celebrating the completion of their treehouse.

There is also a bittersweet moment when Jobko was given a farewell before she returns to America. The final episode draws the curtain with Serufu and Miku swinging together in their new treehouse and reminiscing about their childhood days.

Crunchyroll.es ✨ @crunchyroll_es



Anime: Do It Yourself!! Tarea para hoy: ¡empezar bien la semana!Anime: Do It Yourself!! Tarea para hoy: ¡empezar bien la semana!😎✨Anime: Do It Yourself!! https://t.co/YOCk9k8b0R

The DIY Club of Do It Yourself!! features some very interesting characters that share the same goal of getting things done and carving a future out for themselves. Featuring some very popular seiyuus, the voice cast is expected to return for the second season as well, when it gets announced. Here are the main characters of the show along with their respective voice actors:

Serufu Yua: Konomi Inagaki

Miku Suride: Kana Ichinose

Rei Yasaku: Ayane Sakura

Takumi Hikage: Azumi Waki

Kokoro Kōki: Karin Takahashi

Juliet Queen Elizabeth VIII: Nichika Ōmori

Haruko Hoketsu: Yumi Kakazu

Fans can watch the series Do It Yourself!! on Crunchyroll, which holds the license for distributing the anime overseas. The official website summarizes the series as:

"Building furniture and friendships have a lot in common. Intention, effort, and hard work are needed for both crafts. This is a story of girls in a DIY club building both as they carve out their futures. None of it comes easy, but that doesn’t stop any of ’em. Furniture, friendships, and the future—they’re building it all with their own hands!"

Stay tuned for more updates on Do It Yourself!! season 2 and other popular manga and anime like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Revengers and more.

Poll : 0 votes