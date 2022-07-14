Fans worry about Bakugo’s fate after My Hero Academia Chapter 359 spoilers surface

The war against All For One is still raging in My Hero Academia Chapter 359. However, the stakes are higher than ever for one of the series' most beloved characters. After it was leaked earlier today, July 13, that Bakugo’s latest attempt against Shigaraki’s body proved ineffective, fans are dreading what the fate of this great Hero could be.

Not only does Dynamight, aka Katsuki, appear to be badly hurt, but he is also in danger of becoming a piece of Shigaraki and AFO’s plan to defeat Deku. Fans on Twitter were quick to express their worries for their favorite character after the news came out.

Continue reading to learn more about what people are saying and speculating about Bakugo’s fate in My Hero Academia Chapter 359.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 359.

Fans on Twitter fear for Bakugo's life after the events of My Hero Academia chapter 359

What did the spoilers reveal about Bakugo’s fate?

sins_greedy_hands @babasamon #MHASpoilers #MHA358

Bakugo got a new move called cluster, “howitzer impact cluster” Bakugo got a new move called cluster, “howitzer impact cluster” #MHASpoilers #MHA358 Bakugo got a new move called cluster, “howitzer impact cluster” https://t.co/eQdScRIBgq

Chapter 358 ended with Bakugo using his full power to try and destroy Shigaraki’s original body in an attempt to stop both Tomura and AFO once and for all. Unfortunately, the leaks for My Hero Academia Chapter 359 suggest that the aftermath of his powerful Howitzer Impact: Cluster was not favorable for the Hero.

While Bakugo is in critical condition after using this strong technique, Shigaraki was barely harmed by the explosion. This leaves Bakugo, as well as the other Heroes trying to rescue him, in a tough spot that appears to be inescapable for now.

🧡dkbk/bkdk brainrot💚 DEKU MONTH 💚 @Dekacchann #MHA359 #MHASPOILERS



“If there is one thing I am interested in, it’s the fact you are the one closest to Midoriya Izuku.”



I KNEW IT I FREAKING KNEW HE WAS GONNA USE KATSUKI AGAINST IZUKU.. ALL HELL WILL BREAK LOOSE WHEN HE COMES BACK IM TERRIFIED “If there is one thing I am interested in, it’s the fact you are the one closest to Midoriya Izuku.”I KNEW IT I FREAKING KNEW HE WAS GONNA USE KATSUKI AGAINST IZUKU.. ALL HELL WILL BREAK LOOSE WHEN HE COMES BACK IM TERRIFIED #MHA359 #MHASPOILERS“If there is one thing I am interested in, it’s the fact you are the one closest to Midoriya Izuku.”I KNEW IT I FREAKING KNEW HE WAS GONNA USE KATSUKI AGAINST IZUKU.. ALL HELL WILL BREAK LOOSE WHEN HE COMES BACK IM TERRIFIED https://t.co/AEi9yP7n3O

It may be true that AFO does not care for the young man as a Hero but thinks of him as a tool to ensure Deku’s destruction. It is not clear presently what this heinous villain is planning, but fans can be sure this is not going to be a pleasant experience for Bakugo.

How did fans on Twitter react to this devastating news?

Cassidy @Cassidyart_s



Also finally got the greatest color page of all time I fear Hori please don’t take bakugo away from me #MHASpoilers Also finally got the greatest color page of all time I fear Hori please don’t take bakugo away from me #MHASpoilersAlso finally got the greatest color page of all time I fear https://t.co/zsXlS6LsqU

With the life of their favorite character on the line, Bakugo fans have been inconsolable on Twitter since the leaks for My Hero Academia Chapter 359 surfaced. They fear what could happen next to Katsuki, who has already suffered enough.

Madi Del 🔞 @Artsy_MD #MHA359 #MHASpoilers



IF BAKUGO ACTUALLY LOSES HIS ARM BECAUSE OF THIS, AND ITS FOR REAL, I AM GOING TO CRY IF BAKUGO ACTUALLY LOSES HIS ARM BECAUSE OF THIS, AND ITS FOR REAL, I AM GOING TO CRY #MHA359 #MHASpoilers IF BAKUGO ACTUALLY LOSES HIS ARM BECAUSE OF THIS, AND ITS FOR REAL, I AM GOING TO CRY https://t.co/xdlaNgN1sT

Although it is not clear from the leaks, it is possible that the explosive young man has lost one of his arms. The debate on Twitter regarding this topic is still ongoing, with some fans claiming that the limb is just broken.

Wednesday 🗝 @wednesdaysdairy #MHA359 Am I insane??? His arm is just broken right, it doesn’t look like it’s fully off??? People are way too dramatic jesus christ #mhaspoilers Am I insane??? His arm is just broken right, it doesn’t look like it’s fully off??? People are way too dramatic jesus christ #mhaspoilers #MHA359

Nonetheless, it appears that the entire right side of his body has received most of the damage, especially his face. With one-half of his face completely burnt, fans are begging Horikoshi to let their favorite Hero stay alive.

Some fans who try to find humor in this horrible situation have pointed out that Bakugo’s right eye appears to always be hurt during fights. This is not only an interesting tidbit of information, but for a lot of fans, it is also more proof of Bakugo’s connection with the Second User of One for All.

Fans who love the ever-growing friendship between Bakugo and Deku have also noticed AFO's use of the phrase “closest to Midoriya Izuku.” This could indicate that Deku still cares about Bakugo more than most people in the world, and AFO is planning on using this connection to cause great pain to both heroes.

They believe Deku could let go of his desire to save Shigaraki after seeing what he did to his precious friend. The last time the villain hurt Bakugo, Deku became completely furious, so it is logical to assume it will happen again.

Korega😈\SHIGGYSZN/ @MirioTogato Deku is gonna go absolute BEAST SOON , Feral Deku return WHEN HORIKOSHI!!! Deku is gonna go absolute BEAST SOON , Feral Deku return WHEN HORIKOSHI!!!

Most fans were overcome with fear for the explosive Hero, but as it is usually the case, others were prepared with some memes to lighten things up.

Bakugo will always be an iconic part of My Hero Academia’s world, so fans can only hope he will be able to make it out of this situation alive. Until new information about Bakugo's fate after My Hero Academia Chapter 359 is revealed, fans can only pray that Deku will be able to save his best friend once again.

