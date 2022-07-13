4 of Deku’s best scenes in My Hero Academia (and 4 moments fans are looking forward to)

Deku (also known as Midoriya) is the main protagonist of My Hero Academia, so it's only natural there will be several memorable moments featuring him. These moments often involve combat since My Hero Academia's premise often pits heroes versus villains, especially regarding the most important plot points.

However, the series wasn't over by the time this article was written. Ergo, there are still many potentially awesome moments that My Hero Academia fans would love to see in the future. Whether they happen or not is a different story.

4 of Deku's best moments in My Hero Academia

4) Tries to save Bakugo without a Quirk

At the start of My Hero Academia, Midoriya was Quirkless. Being Quirkless in this series was as good as being useless. Despite that, he still tried to save Bakugo from a random sludge villain that engulfed him. This scene was special for two significant reasons: It reminded All Might of what being a hero was all about. Coupled with that, it showed how Midoriya was willing to risk his life to save somebody who mocked him regularly.

It wasn't a suave fight scene like many of his later bouts, yet it spoke volumes about Deku's true character. Unsurprisingly, it was a pivotal moment that eventually led to him becoming All Might's successor.

3) Fights Muscular to protect and inspire Kota

In the previous entry, Deky was too weak to save a loved one. Here, he was finally strong enough to be a hero. There used to be a time in My Hero Academia when Kota despised heroes, since his parents died trying to save others. It's easy to see his point of view, yet that didn't stop Deku from trying to protect him when Muscular shows up.

The actual fight is pretty memorable and is arguably one of Midoriya's best fight scenes in general. There is a lot at stake here, with everything from music to animation keeping My Hero Academia fans on their toes.

2) Saving Eri from Overhaul

It's a hero's job to save people. Hence, it's not surprising to see another moment where Midoriya risks everything to save an innocent person from harm. In this case, it was touching to see him protect Eri from somebody who mentally abused her and took advantage of her Quirk against her will.

On a similar note, it was also touching to see Deku interact with Eri in the U.A. School Festival arc. It wasn't all about fighting at that point, as everyone got together to help Eri feel better and acclimate to her new surroundings.

1) Versus Todoroki in the U.A. Sports Festival

A protagonist can win without beating their opponent in a fight. A prime example of that would be when Midoriya fought against Todoroki at the U.A. Sports Festival. Back then, Todoroki only used his ice powers, which severely limited his full potential. It wasn't as if he was weak, but he clearly could've done more.

However, he hated his father at the time. His father, Endeavor, was the one who gave him the power of fire he clearly disliked. It was a simple premise made all the more enjoyable through Deku's interactions with Shoto Todoroki. The fight was riveting to watch.

Midoriya put everything on the line for what was ultimately a minor exhibition match. In the end, he inspired Shoto to give it his all, convincing him to use his fiery side again.

4 Deku moments fans want to see

4) Whether he ends up with Uraraka or not

It's a very popular ship (Image via Bones)

It's common to see Shōnen protagonists end up romantically involved with another character. Popular examples include:

Naruto and Hinata

Goku and Chi-Chi

Ichigo and Orihime

Shippers can be very vocal when it comes to whether their favorite ships happen or not. In this example, Uraraka and Deku obviously have some sort of feelings towards one another. Hence, the former would be the most likely choice if Deku did end up with somebody.

On a similar note, some My Hero Academia fans would just like to see closure to their favorite characters. Something like this will likely happen at the end of the series, but there is no guarantee one way or another.

3) His father making an appearance

Back in 2018, My Hero Academia creator, Kōhei Horikoshi, stated that Deku's father would be revealed sometime in the future. Fast forward several years later, and he still hasn't shown up at all in the manga or anime. Fans know his name is Hisashi Midoriya and that he possesses a Quirk that allows him to breathe fire.

He's apparently working abroad, yet nothing else is known about him past that he married Inko. There is no image to show of him, and the current pace of the story makes it unlikely for him to have any meaningful interactions with his son.

He could arrive by the end, which would be appreciated by those who have been curious to see him for all these years.

2) His final Quirk

Most of Deku's Quirks are known as they're based on the previous users of One For All:

Fa Jin (third user)

Danger Sense (fourth user)

Blackwhip (fifth user)

Smokescreen (sixth user)

Float (seventh user)

The most notable omission is the second user's Quirk. It's described as a meta ability that must be saved as a last resort. It's also heavily implied to be extremely powerful, with not much else has been revealed about it. It would be strange if Midoriya were never seen using this mysterious Quirk by the end of My Hero Academia, so it's something that fans can count on seeing.

1) Defeating Shigaraki

Tomura Shigaraki is the main antagonist of the entire series, while Deku is the main protagonist. Naturally, one of them has to win in the end, and that's what many My Hero Academia fans can't wait to see.

Some just want to see Shigaraki suffer for all the carnage he's caused, while others predict that Midoriya will somehow save him from All For One's influence.

Either way, the two characters' final confrontation will likely be near the end of the series. It has the potential to be a legendary fight in the anime, which will seem far more engaging than a few panels of the My Hero Academia manga.

Similarly, this final confrontation also has the potential to anger fans if Shigaraki is somehow redeemed after everything that has happened thus far.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

