4 My Hero Academia ships that might actually happen (& 4 that never will)

My Hero Academia isn't a romance anime in the slightest, yet some ships are more likely to become canon than others. There is no guarantee of that happening, but it's an extremely common occurrence in various popular Shōnen anime. Hence, some fans of My Hero Academia speculate that it is bound to happen by the end of the series.

Shipping is popular in various media, and this fandom has no shortage of popular fanon couples. Just to be interesting, the second half of this article will focus on more realistic ships that probably won't happen.

It won't include absurd ones that fans of the series either never think of or are too unrealistic and disgusting (Deku x All Might being an example of something excluded for this topic).

4 My Hero Academia ships that could become canon

1) Midoriya & Uraraka

Shōnen protagonists have a tendency to end up with their primary love interest. It happened with Ichigo and Naruto, so it wouldn't be absurd if something similar happened with Midoriya in My Hero Academia. His ship with Uraraka (IzuOcha) is by far the most supported in the show.

It's been teased far more than the average ship. Although characters like Mei Hatsume might occasionally be teased with Midoriya, there really isn't any other character better suited for him than Uraraka.

2) Kaminari & Jirou

A cute moment between the two characters (Image via Bones)

KamiJirou is another example of a ship that has been teased multiple times in My Hero Academia. The most obvious example is whenever Kaminari uses his Quirk, he enters a state where he basically becomes dull-witted. There have been a few instances where Jirou would tease him about that state.

The two characters share frequent interactions to the point where they're regularly seen with each other. A minor but interesting example was when Mirio wiped the floor with Class 1-A. In that scene, he used Jirou's long earbuds to tie Kaminari and Jirou together.

Considering that the other characters were just beaten up and left on the floor, that was an odd detail to include if it weren't for shipping reasons.

3) Todoroki & Yaoyorozu

An extremely popular ship in the My Hero Academia fandom (Image via Bones)

Todoroki is one of the most important Class 1-A students in My Hero Academia. Typically, major anime characters tend to get into a canon relationship with another character by the end of the series. In this case, his ship with Momo is by far his most popular one.

TodoMomo is the name that fans use for this couple. Both students got into U.A. based on recommendations and are often seen interacting with one another. It's nowhere near as teased as IzuOcha, but there is a good chance they could end up together if Horikoshi wanted to appease the ship's gigantic fanbase.

4) Kirishima & Ashido

Two old friends (Image via Bones)

Anime fans often jump the gun whenever they see a man and a woman just being friends. However, it wouldn't be absurd if Kirishima and Ashido did actually become a thing.

They're both members of the fan-named Bakusquad and have huge connections to one another based on actual lore, where they attended the same middle school together, and Mina inspired Kirishima to become a hero.

They're polar opposites in some ways (Ashido's Quirk is flashy and cool, whereas Kirishima's isn't very exciting), which would make it interesting if they did end up together.

Some fans also like to point out how the prototype version of Kirishima wanted to go to U.A. to impress a girl, with Mina Ashido being the only known girl that he would've known back then.

4 My Hero Academia ships that probably won't become canon

1) Midoriya & Toga

TogaDeku is a popular ship due to Toga's obvious fascination with him in My Hero Academia. Some anime fans love to pair protagonists together with villains in various fanfiction and fanart, but these two are unlikely to happen for a number of reasons. For starters, My Hero Academia isn't a harem anime, so it wouldn't make sense for Midoriya to end up with both Uraraka and Toga.

Second, Midoriya isn't smitten with Toga. A good relationship is a two-way street, and there isn't anything to indicate that he would willingly end up with her.

2) Midoriya & Hatsume

An example of the relationship dynamic between these two characters (Image via Bones)

This ship is much friendlier compared to Midoriya x Toga. However, IzuMei is more for fanservice than anything else. The two characters have cute interactions with one another, but Mei Hatsume is just a minor supporting character in the grand scheme of things.

At the very least, this pairing isn't as one-sided or non-existent as some other popular ships in My Hero Academia's fandom.

3) Bakugo & Uraraka

There are funny moments between the two, but it's not romantic by nature (Image via Bones)

There really isn't much romance between the two characters. Kacchako is the name of this ship, and it's something that My Hero Academia fans either love or hate.

Some people love it because they vastly prefer Bakugo over Midoriya. Others might dislike it because the two characters don't often interact in a meaningful way, and pairing them together is just an excuse to belittle Deku.

Either way, the main premise of this relationship stems from the U.A. Sports Festival Arc, where the two characters fight one another. Bakugo wins and seems to respect her, with a few other "hints" thrown here and there.

It would more than likely make sense for the main character (Midoriya) to end up with Uraraka if ships had to be a thing in My Hero Academia.

4) Mineta & Yaoyorozu

Many My Hero Academia fans wouldn't be happy if these two got together (Image via Bones)

Most My Hero Academia fans make it blatantly clear that they don't like Minoru Mineta. Anime perverts tend to be a tired trope, and his unflattering design and other personality traits make him not somebody the average fan likes to think about when it comes to ships.

However, he has had some shipping moments with Momo (although they're largely limited to him just being a creep). They're both among the smartest in Class 1-A, but given the popularity of TodoMomo, it seems as though MomoNeta isn't likely to happen.

