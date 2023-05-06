Fire Force Season 3 confirmed to be in the works

Even though Fire Force season 3 was already announced on May 16, 2022, the extended wait without any new information irritated fans. As the White-clad members intend to start a new era of humanity and Company 8 begins to gather allies for the upcoming battle, the hype among the Fire Force fans has been imminent since the second season aired on May 9, 2021.

On May 5, 2023, the official website and Twitter handle of the anime announced that Fire Force season 3 was under production. The confirmation of the third sequel was the most awaited news and came as a surprise to every fan of Fire Force. However, as the release date for the sequel is yet to be announced, the Fire Force fanatics will again have to wait until the broadcast gets green-lit.

Fire Force Season 3 release date prediction

Since the third installment being under production has finally been confirmed, fans can expect the series to air in 2024. During the earlier announcement, when Fire Force season 3 was announced a few days after the grand finale of season 2, it was surmised that the next sequel would arrive in 2023.

Given that production began on May 5, 2023, it can be expected that Fire Force season 3 will be released in the spring of 2024. As of now, this is just mere speculation, as David Productions, the studio behind the series, has yet to confirm the actual release date.

Where will Fire Force 3 will pick up in the original manga series

The final episode of Fire Force season 2, titled Signs of Upheaval, ends with chapter 174 of the 20th volume of Atsushi Ohkubo’s original manga series. Although fans don’t have to read chapter 174 as the upcoming events will pick up from chapter 175, it will give a recap of how things ended in the last episode of season 2.

Season 1 covered volumes 1 to 11, comprising 90 chapters. The second season picked up from chapter 91 of volume 11 and covered up to chapter 174 of volume 20. As volume 20 has only chapters left to adapt, the third installment will entirely cover the 21st volume, and the season is presumed to adapt up to volume 30.

About the anime:

Kodansha Comics, the official publisher of the manga in the English language, describes Fire Force as such:

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out.

It continues:

The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

More information about Fire Force season 3 will be revealed soon, including the additional characters, theme songs, and streaming platforms.

