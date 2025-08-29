Ganglion anime announces October 2025 release date, cast, and staff, with visual

Ganglion anime has been confirmed for production and is scheduled to be released on October 4, 2025. The official staff opened a new website and X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, August 29, 2025, to announce this news. Additionally, the staff revealed a teaser visual and the details concerning the anime's cast and staff.Produced by Studio Maf, Ganglion anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous Japanese manga series by author Hisaya Shiraiwa and illustrated by Takashi Itsuki. Yoshimoto Books serialized the manga from 2007 to 2009, and published a solitary volume.Ganglion anime set to debut on October 4, 2025On Friday, August 29, 2025, a new website and X handle were opened to announce the production of the Ganglion anime. According to the announcement, the short anime will air its episodes every Friday from 1:53 am JST to 2 am JST on TV Tokyo (stylized as 25:53 to 26:00 JST on October 3, 2025). Additionally, the anime will be broadcast on TV Osaka, AT-X, and BS Yoshimoto channels.The main visual for the Ganglion anime depicts Isobe, who works as a fighter for the Ganglion Co. Ltd, exchanging his business card. Comments and illustrations have also arrived from the original author, Hisaya, and the manga illustration artist, Takashi, on the anime's official site.Regarding the anime adaptation, Hisaya Shiraiwa comments:&quot;All the characters that appear are based on real people. This is what companies were like in the old days...although it may seem inappropriate from a modern perspective. These days, I find myself thinking that things were more fun in the old days.&quot;Likewise, Takashi-san notes that he is extremely happy that the series has now been made into an anime. The original illustrator hopes many people will watch the series.Character illustrations for the cast (Image via Studio maf)The cast members for the Ganglion anime are as follows:Yoji Ueda as Kenji IsobeFumihiko Tachiki as Colonel ShadowAoi Koga as Setsuko IsobeTomokazu Sugita as HOPEMANYoshino Aoyama as Takashi IsobeHikaru Tono as KomikoItsuji Itao as the Old Man at the Food StallAyumu Watanabe directs the superhero comedy anime at Studio Maf, with Harise in charge of the scripts. Ryosuke Tanaka is the assistant director, while Shigeru Fujita is the character designer and the chief animation director. Tomoaki Shiono is the series composer, while Takeo Asami is handling the music composition.Based on the original manga, the Ganglion anime is set in early-2000s Tokyo and centers on Kenji Isobe, a prominent fighter for the Ganglion Co. Ltd, a company that seeks world domination. Isobe goes through numerous thrilling missions, such as the &quot;Blow Up Mt. Fuji Operation.&quot; Yet, every time he loses to Hopeman. As such, the series focuses on Isobe as he deals with his superior's unreasonable requests.Also read:Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami to launch a new mangaTales of Wedding Rings season 2 confirms October 2025 release date and theme songs with new visualThe new Cat's Eye anime reveals September 2025 premiere with a PV