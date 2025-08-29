  • home icon
  Ganglion anime announces October 2025 release date, cast, and staff, with visual

Ganglion anime announces October 2025 release date, cast, and staff, with visual

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Aug 29, 2025 13:09 GMT
Ganglion anime announces October 2025 release date (Image via Studio maf)
Ganglion anime announces October 2025 release date (Image via Studio maf)

Ganglion anime has been confirmed for production and is scheduled to be released on October 4, 2025. The official staff opened a new website and X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, August 29, 2025, to announce this news. Additionally, the staff revealed a teaser visual and the details concerning the anime's cast and staff.

Produced by Studio Maf, Ganglion anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous Japanese manga series by author Hisaya Shiraiwa and illustrated by Takashi Itsuki. Yoshimoto Books serialized the manga from 2007 to 2009, and published a solitary volume.

Ganglion anime set to debut on October 4, 2025

On Friday, August 29, 2025, a new website and X handle were opened to announce the production of the Ganglion anime. According to the announcement, the short anime will air its episodes every Friday from 1:53 am JST to 2 am JST on TV Tokyo (stylized as 25:53 to 26:00 JST on October 3, 2025). Additionally, the anime will be broadcast on TV Osaka, AT-X, and BS Yoshimoto channels.

The main visual for the Ganglion anime depicts Isobe, who works as a fighter for the Ganglion Co. Ltd, exchanging his business card. Comments and illustrations have also arrived from the original author, Hisaya, and the manga illustration artist, Takashi, on the anime's official site.

Regarding the anime adaptation, Hisaya Shiraiwa comments:

"All the characters that appear are based on real people. This is what companies were like in the old days...although it may seem inappropriate from a modern perspective. These days, I find myself thinking that things were more fun in the old days."

Likewise, Takashi-san notes that he is extremely happy that the series has now been made into an anime. The original illustrator hopes many people will watch the series.

Character illustrations for the cast (Image via Studio maf)
Character illustrations for the cast (Image via Studio maf)

The cast members for the Ganglion anime are as follows:

  • Yoji Ueda as Kenji Isobe
  • Fumihiko Tachiki as Colonel Shadow
  • Aoi Koga as Setsuko Isobe
  • Tomokazu Sugita as HOPEMAN
  • Yoshino Aoyama as Takashi Isobe
  • Hikaru Tono as Komiko
  • Itsuji Itao as the Old Man at the Food Stall

Ayumu Watanabe directs the superhero comedy anime at Studio Maf, with Harise in charge of the scripts. Ryosuke Tanaka is the assistant director, while Shigeru Fujita is the character designer and the chief animation director. Tomoaki Shiono is the series composer, while Takeo Asami is handling the music composition.

Based on the original manga, the Ganglion anime is set in early-2000s Tokyo and centers on Kenji Isobe, a prominent fighter for the Ganglion Co. Ltd, a company that seeks world domination. Isobe goes through numerous thrilling missions, such as the "Blow Up Mt. Fuji Operation." Yet, every time he loses to Hopeman. As such, the series focuses on Isobe as he deals with his superior's unreasonable requests.

Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

