The new Cat's Eye anime reveals September 2025 premiere with a PV

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Disney+ announced the premiere of the new Cat's Eye anime series for September 26, 2025, along with a full trailer and new key visuals. The 12-episode series will be released in two parts. Episodes 1-6 from September 26 to October 31, 2025, and episodes 7-12 from December 26, 2025, to January 30, 2026.The new Cat's Eye anime series is a completely new adaptation of the original manga by Tsukasa Hojo, and not a remake of the 1983 television anime series of the same title. However, the new anime series will adapt Ado's cover of Anri's &quot;Cat's Eye&quot;, the same opening theme for the 1983 TV anime.Disney+ to premiere the new Cat's Eye anime series in September 2025As mentioned earlier, Disney+ announced the premiere of the new Cat's Eye anime series for September 26, 2025, this Tuesday, along with a full trailer and new key visuals. The trailer revealed that the first six weekly episodes will premiere from September 26 to October 31 on Disney+'s Star brand in Japan, while the remaining six episodes will stream weekly from December 26, 2025, to January 30, 2026.The trailer featured the 1983 song &quot;Cat's Eye&quot; by Anri, covered by Ado, which also serves as the opening theme for the upcoming anime. It was further confirmed that the Japanese singer Ado will be performing the ending theme song for the anime, &quot;Magic&quot;. The cast of the upcoming new anime series was also revealed, and is as follows:Mikako Komatsu as Hitomi KisugiAmi Koshimizu as Rui KisugiYumiri Hanamori as Ai KisugiTakuya Satō as Toshio UtsumiKatsuyuki Konishi as Masato KamiyaYōko Hikasa as Mitsuko Asatani, a detectiveAdditionally, Yoshifumi Sueda (High School DxD Hero, Z/X Code reunion) is directing the anime, while LIDEN FILMS will produce the anime series. Hayashi Mori (Sand Land: The Series, Cells at Work! Code Black) is credited as the series' scriptwriter, and Yosuke Yabumoto (The Legendary Hero is Dead!, Duel Masters VS) is designing the characters and will be serving as the chief animation director.Well-known Japanese music composer Yuki Hayashi, known for his works in popular series like My Hero Academia and Haikyu!!, will be composing the new Cat's Eye anime series' music. Additionally, Abrams ComicArts' Kana imprint has licensed the manga and will release it in an omnibus edition in print with new English translations starting on September 9, 2025.Also read:The Food Diary of Miss Maid announced a TV anime series for 2026Liar Game manga to get TV anime in 2026Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle breaks yet another record in pre-sales, overtaking Avengers: Endgame in South Korea