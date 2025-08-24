BABYMETAL joins JAM Project for the One Punch Man season 3 opening theme

On Saturday, August 23, 2025, JAM Project announced at the Anime NYC panel that BABYMETAL will be joining them in creating the One Punch Man season 3 opening. Furthermore, the panel also revealed the song titles for both the ending and the opening theme of the upcoming season.While the song by JAM Project &quot;Get No Satisfied!&quot; will be the opening theme for One Punch Man season 3, the song &quot;Soko ni Aru Akari&quot; (The Light, That's There) performed by Makoto Furukawa will be the ending theme. Makoto Furukawa is also the voice actor of Saitama, the series' protagonist.One Punch Man season 3 opening theme to feature BABYMETALAs revealed during the Anime NYC panel on Saturday, August 23, 2025, the Japanese kawaii metal all-girl band BABYMETAL will be joining JAM Project for the One Punch Man season 3 opening song. The opening song has been titled &quot;Get No Satisfied!&quot; and features BABYMETAL as the guest artist.Additionally, Saitama's voice artist, Makoto Furukawa, will be performing the season's ending song- &quot;Soko ni Aru Akari&quot; (The Light, That's There). Makoto Furukawa is a well-known name in the music industry, for performing the One Punch Man season 2 ending theme- &quot;Chizu ga Nakutemo Modoru kara&quot; (I'll Come Back Even Without a Map).JAM Project has been credited for the opening themes of both the previous season of One Punch Man- &quot;The Hero!! ~Ikareru Ken ni Honō o Tsukeru~&quot; (The Hero!! Set Fire to the Furious Fist) and &quot;Seijaku no Apostle&quot; (&quot;Uncrowned Greatest Hero&quot;).TVアニメ「ワンパンマン」公式 @opm_animeLINK👊Theme Song Reveal Video Released👊The opening and ending theme songs forSeason 3 of the anime &quot;One Punch Man&quot; have been revealed👊The second half of the video includes a comment video from BABYMETAL!Don’t miss it!https://youtu.be/vqpk0Xy30cMLook forward to the Season 3 broadcast &amp; further updates!#onepunchmanJAM Project, which stands for Japan Animation-song Makers, is a group of several world-renowned artists who have performed some of the most iconic anime songs, as listed below:Hironobu Kageyama (Dragon Ball Z, Sonic X, Saint Seiya, Shin Getter Robo)Masaaki Endoh (Cowboy Bebop, GaoGaiGar: King of Braves, Cybuster)Hiroshi Kitadani (One Piece, Bakuto Sengen Daigunder, Saint Beast)Masami Okui (Revolutionary Girl Utena, Di Gi Charat, Scrapped Princess, Slayers)Yoshiki Fukuyama (Macross 7, Buso Renkin, Overman King Gainer, Ehrgeiz)Studio J.C. Staff, which also produced season 2, is animating One Punch Man season 3, while Studio Madhouse initially produced season 1. Furthermore, the third season of One Punch Man will premiere in October 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in Europe and the Middle East in the fall of 2025.Additionally, Viz Media acquired the theatrical, television, digital, home entertainment, ancillary, and merchandise rights for season 3 across North America, Latin America, and Oceania and will stream the series in October 2025.Also read:Liar Game manga to get TV anime in 2026REMOW announces Miru: Paths to My Future anime's North and South America premiereJoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime set to reveal new information in September 2025