On Friday, August 22, 2025, REMOW revealed that Liar Game, the psychological thriller manga series by Shinobu Kaitani, is in the process of being adapted into a TV anime, which will be out in 2026. This was later followed by an English as well as a Japanese teaser trailer.

Ad

REMOW also confirmed that the global release date for the upcoming TV anime series will be announced at a later date. While several staff members for the upcoming anime have been announced, the mangaka Shinobu Kaitani also gave a brief statement regarding the series.

The Liar Game TV anime has been announced for 2026 by Madhouse

Ad

Trending

During the Anime NYC event, REMOW revealed on Friday, August 22, 2025, that the popular psychological suspense manga series by Shinobu Kaitani, Liar Game, is scheduled for a TV anime series in 2026 under Studio Madhouse. However, REMOW will reveal the global release dates later.

Along with a teaser trailer for the upcoming series, several key staff members have also been revealed, who will be working behind the scenes. Yūzō Satō, known for his works like Kaiji -Ultimate Survivor-, Akagi, Trillion Game, and The Gene of AI, is the chief director of the Liar Game anime series under Studio Madhouse.

Ad

Asami Kawano, the assistant director of The Vampire Dies in No Time and episode director of Orb: On the Movements of the Earth, is directing the anime. While Tatsuhiko Urahata, known for his works like Baki, Baki Hanma, Monster, Muv-Luv Alternative, is in charge of writing and overseeing the series scripts, Kei Tsuchiya is credited for the character designs.

Additionally, Kisuke Koizumi (The Gene of AI, My Happy Marriage, Ghost in the Shell Arise) is the sound director for the upcoming anime series. During the anime's reveal, the mangaka Shinobu Kaitani was also present on the panel, who provided a statement regarding the same:

Ad

"This year marks the 20 years since the first appearance of LIAR GAME in Young Jump, and this anniversary serves as the announcement of the anime adaptation of the series. "

He further added:

"At the time, it began serialization with the theme of "The importance of trust" but in the 20 years since its release we have gone through the COVID-19 Pandemic, the explosive rise of social media, and an increasingly distrustful world...I feel that now, the theme of my series is more relevant than ever."

Ad

TVアニメ『LIAR GAME -ライアーゲーム-』公式 @liargame_anime "LIAR GAME" TV Anime Set for 2026 🎭 We are excited to unveil the teaser visual for the first time. ​ Animation production will be handled by #Madhouse ( @Madhouse_News ). Additionally, comments from the original author and staff have arrived. ▶️https://liargame-anime.com/news/post-4 ​ Original Work: Shinobu Kaitani (Published by Shueisha Young Jump Comics DIGITAL) General Director: Yuzo Sato Director: Asami Kawano Series Composition/Script: Tatsuhiko Urahata Character Design: Kei Tsuchiya Sound Director: Norisuke Koizumi ​ #LiarGame #LiarGame20thAnniversaryAnimeConfirmed

Ad

Kaitani concluded his statement with:

"And so I feel it is fitting that in this era we get the LIAR GAME anime. Whether you're someone who feels nostalgic for this series or someone discovering it for the first time, I believe this story will resonate with you in some way. I hope you look forward to it."

Ad

The story follows a woman named Nao Kanzaki, who is caught in a dangerous high-stakes competition known as "Liar Game," as a con artist named Shinichi Akiyama comes to her aid.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division. Know More