On Thursday, August 21, 2025, the first Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie reportedly broke yet another pre-sales record, this time in South Korea. The information was relayed by the anime's fan account on X, @DemonSlayerSc, who also provided an estimation for the overall sales in Asian countries by Sunday, August 24.The hype of the movie has always been there, and is slowly starting to get even more prominent as it is gradually being released worldwide in different phases. The anime movie has taken over the weekend box office pre-sales in South Korea and surpassed Avengers: Endgame by a mammoth margin.Avengers: Endgame has been surpassed by the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie in South KoreaOn Thursday, August 21, 2025, the fan X account of the anime revealed that the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie has broken yet another record in South Korea, taking over the weekend box office pre-sales. The record was previously held by Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, and has now been surpassed by the Ufotable movie by a massive margin.According to online sources, the Avengers: Endgame movie previously held the record for pre-sales in South Korea, with an impressive amount of $1.23 million. However, the Japanese anime movie took over the record by storm, surpassing it to earn a total of ₩10.4 billion, equivalent to $7.41 million, selling over 907,000 tickets in pre-sales.The X account also provided an estimation for the sales in Asian countries based on the current earnings and sales so far, as the movie has yet to be released in India and other non-Asian countries, scheduled for September 2025. According to the analysis, the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is set to earn around $75M+ in Asian countries for the August release, and close to $300M worldwide.The movie has already been setting records and breaking existing ones left and right, even breaking its own record of manga sales, which was a result of the movie's hype. The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is already one of the biggest things of 2025, with the chances of only reaching further as the film hits several countries' theatres on its next release phase on September 11.As of now, the upcoming release schedule for international theatres is as follows:September 11- Argentina, Australia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bolivia, Brazil, the Caribbean (Jamaica, Aruba, Suriname, Trinidad &amp; Tobago, Curacao), Central America, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, VenezuelaSeptember 12- India, United Kingdom, United States, Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, Finland, Kenya, Latvia, Mongolia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Romania, Southern Africa, Spain, Sweden, TurkeySeptember 17- Belgium, France, LuxembourgSeptember 18- Austria, Germany, Moldova.