The Food Diary of Miss Maid announced a TV anime series for 2026

On Monday, August 25, 2025, Happinet announced a 2026 TV anime adaptation of The Food Diary of Miss Maid manga series. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser PV and key visuals. Several staff members were also revealed.The TV anime is based on Susumu Maeya's comedy-gourmet manga series, Maid-san wa Taberu dake (The Food Diary of Miss Maid). The series will star Kana Ichinose as English-style maid Suzume Tachibana, the main protagonist.A 2026 TV anime series was announced for The Food Diary of Miss Maid manga seriesAs mentioned earlier, the Japanese entertainment company Happinet announced that Susumu Maeya's manga series The Food Diary of Miss Maid is set for a TV anime series in 2026. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer PV, staff details, and confirmation that the animation studios will be handled by EMT Squared and Magic Bus.Ryousuke Senbo, known for his work on Yo-kai Watch! and Scraggy and Mimikyu, is directing the series at EMT Squared and Magic Bus. Meanwhile, Natsuko Takahashi (Anne Shirley, Love and Lies, Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan) and Saeka Fujimoto (Alice or Alice, The Highschool Life of a Fudanshi) are overseeing the series scripts.Additionally, Chiaki Abe is designing the characters, and Katsutoshi Kitagawa, known for their works in Buddy Daddies and Chobits, from ROUND TABLE, is composing the music for the upcoming The Food Diary of Miss Maid TV anime.Kodansha USA Publishing has been releasing the digital English version of the manga, which describes the story as:&quot;What's a maid to do when she finds herself suddenly stuck in Japan for a year? Eat, of course! Follow maid-in-training Suzume Tachibana as she tries all sorts of Japanese food, from sweets like taiyaki and melon bread to savory snacks like takoyaki and onigiri! Be warned, though—while Suzume sates her appetite through delicious treat after delicious treat, she might just end up whetting yours!&quot;The Food Diary of Miss Maid (Maid-san wa Taberu Dake) manga was first released by Susumu Maeya on Kodansha's Comic Days website in December 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in March 2022. Kodansha USA released the fourth volume digitally in February 2023.