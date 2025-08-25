Anne Shirley episode 20 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 20 will release on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releasing in full swing, many fans have been drawn to The Answer Studio's adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novels.

The upcoming episode is set to feature a major turning point in Anne Shirley's life. To begin with, she will welcome a furry new member to the new place she will call home. More importantly, Anne will receive a proposal from a very familiar face, which will influence the course of her future henceforth.

Anne Shirley episode 20: Release date and time

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 20 will be released in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on August 30, 2025. Most fans living outside Japan will be able to watch the episode premiere early Saturday morning. Others will have to wait until that evening. The exact release time will differ based on the region and time zone.

Anne Shirley episode 20 will air in Japan at the following times in the respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 02:25 am Saturday August 30, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 06:25 am Saturday August 30, 2025 British Summer Time 10:25 am Saturday August 30, 2025 Central European Summer Time 11:25 am Saturday August 30, 2025 Indian Standard Time 02:55 pm Saturday August 30, 2025 Philippine Time 05:25 pm Saturday August 30, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 06:25 pm Saturday August 30, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 07:25 pm Saturday August 30, 2025

Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 20?

Anne and Diana (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 20 will first air on NHK Educational TV for viewers in Japan. The official website lists this release as "planned," indicating that the episode might also be shown on other local channels closer to the release date.

Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 20 based on region and time zone. Medialink has licensed the series for streaming in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Anne Shirley episode 19 brief recap

Mr. Harrison, Anne and Diana (Image via The Answer Studio)

Titled "I’ll Walk the Road to Heaven From Here", the episode began with Anne returning once more to Avonlea. She was saddened to learn that a few familiar faces had passed on and this was further escalated when she saw Ruby Gillis. As per Marilla and Diana, the blonde was sick and her days were numbered.

Anne visited Ruby, who had been keen to see her friend and hear all about Redmond College. Herself, she wanted to teach at the White Sands and was looking to get wedded to Herb Spencer. On the walk home, Anne met Diana and was devastated at how sickly Ruby had become, weeping in Diana's arms.

The girl met Mr. Harrison on the way, disapproving as ever but looking out for them. She returned home and after a quick dinner, sat down to write a story to hand in for publishing. This then became her routine - visit Ruby during the daytime and write her novel as much as she could at night.

Ruby and Anne (Image via The Answer Studio)

Once complete, she had Diana and Mr. Harrison read through it and received similar feedback - both were rooting for someone other than the protagonist. Anyway, Anne mailed the novel to reputed media houses but they didn't seem keen on moving ahead with its publishing. Thus, she gave up on it.

But elsewhere, Ruby's condition was worsening. When she visited, Anne found Ruby slowly accepting that she didn't have long to live, but had been fighting it all along. She was afraid of closing her eyes and Heaven not being what it was made out to be. In that moment, Anne somehow mustered the words to comfort her.

Heaven wouldn't be any different from Avonlea and she could be herself, healthy and happy. The blonde wept and chose to be strong, promising to take Anne's words to heart. The episode ended with Ruby passing on and the entirety of Avonlea standing by, paying their respects to one of its beloved children.

What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 20 (speculative)

A preview of Anne Shirley episode 20 (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 20 will see Anne return to Redmond College and begin life at the new place she will call home, i.e., Patty's Place. Reviews suggest that the episode will have more major developments for the redhead. For starters, her 3 friends aside, she will welcome a fifth housemate, little and furry and very lovable.

Moving on, the moment that has been eagerly awaited looks set to finally happen, i.e., Gilbert Blythe confesses his feelings. It is no surprise that he has harboured affections for Anne for a considerable while. The time now looks right for him to confess, given that the next phase of life awaits and marriage is a real possibility.

