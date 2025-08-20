There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 8 is set to release on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 1:00 am JST. The episode will air on Japanese television networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11 before its global release.

The series is based on a light novel of the same name, released by Seven Seas. The manga adaptation is also being released in English for audiences to enjoy worldwide. Creator Teren Mikami published the first light novel volume under Shueisha's Dash X Bunko label in February 2020.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 8 release date and time

Satsuki tutoring Renako (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 8 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 1:00 am JST. Depending on viewers' location across the globe, the episode will air either at various times on Monday, August 25, 2025, or during the early hours of Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 8 will drop shortly after its domestic release, so there will not be much delay from its original release.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:00 am Monday August 25, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 12:00 pm Monday August 25, 2025 British Summer Time 05:00 pm Monday August 25, 2025 Central European Summer Time 06:00 pm Monday August 25, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:30 pm Monday August 25, 2025 Philippine Time 12:00 am Tuesday August 26, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 01:00 am Tuesday August 26, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 02:00 am Tuesday August 26, 2025

Where to watch There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 8?

Satsuki (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 8 will first air in Japan on television networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11. It will then drop the next day on AT-X, with repeat broadcasts on Thursdays (10:30 pm) and Mondays (6 pm).

For international viewers, There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 8 can be found on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, dAnime Store, Anime Times, and Lemino.

The episodes will then be available from the following Thursday of release on platforms like Anime Unlimited, Prime Video, ABEMA, Hulu, TELASA, Nico Nico, Bandai Channel, U-Next, and others.

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 7 brief recap

Ajisai (Image via Studio Mother)

Titled "No Freaking Way I'm Surviving This Mess", the episode began with a little unease between Renako and Satsuki at school. But nonetheless, the former asked Renako to wait for her after classes. After school, as Renako was leaving, Ajisai approached her and shyly hinted at a desire to hang out with her.

A flustered Renako stuttered to reply before Satsuki chimed in and pulled her away. The pair went to the library to study, where Satsuki made it clear that her heart belonged only to herself and that the kiss didn't mean much. Yet, there was a visible blush on her face the whole time.

The same night, Ajisai called Renako and the two girls spoke about the existing tension between Satsuki and Mai. Ajisai felt that she wasn't doing enough and wanted to help Renako and Kaho solve the dispute. This was put into action the very next day as Mai announced that she would smooth things over with Satsuki.

Satsuki, Mai and Renako (Image via Studio Mother)

Thus, after school, Mai took Renako and Satsuki to a traditional tea house, where they were given privacy. Off the bat, Mai gently pushed Satsuki to tell her what she had done wrong so she could make amends. But Satsuki was firm on holding onto her grudge.

Agan, Mai was very direct, stating that she felt Satsuki hadn't changed one bit (despite the dark-haired girl putting a strong outward appearance). Satsuki didn't hold back either, stating that Mai herself had been spoiled her whole life and couldn't bear the smallest inconvenience.

The episode then proceeded to witness Mai state her intentions to marry Renako and Satsuki opposed by putting forth that they were dating. To drive it home, she showed Mai the photograph of them sharing a kiss. That seemed to affect Mai greatly as she was taken aback.

Mai and Renako (Image via Studio Mother)

Ultimately, there was an impasse as to the next course of action and Mai and Satsuki decided to settle things for good with Renako on the line. But Renako herself wasn't fine with the arrangement and added herself in on the bet - her victory meant that they would all be friends and Mai and Satsuki would make up.

The test would be a First Person Shooter game. With that sorted, the next day Satsuki dropped by Renako's house. She kissed Renako in the spot that her and Mai had been caught, wanting to confirm her feelings before requesting help on playing the FPS game.

What to expect from There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 8? (speculative)

Satsuki and Renako share a kiss (Image via Studio Mother)

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 8 looks poised to kick off the bet among the three girls. Mai or Satsuki's win would mean Renako pairing up with them and Renako win's meant a victory for friendship. Again, Satsuki staying over may tilt the odds in her favor, or may not, that is left to be seen. But what can be said for certain is that each competitor is stubborn and will put a great fight before giving in - a hilarious watch undoubtedly.

