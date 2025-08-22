Netflix unveils first look at Blue Eye Samurai season 2 with premiere clip and new visuals at Anime NYC 2025

Blue Eye Samurai season 2 officially took center stage at Anime NYC 2025, where Netflix shared a gripping premiere clip and two brand-new visuals from the highly anticipated animated series.

The featurette highlighted co-creators Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, along with executive producer Jane Wu, as they provided context around Mizu’s journey as she scales a tower under heavy fire. Returning characters such as Master Eiji, Taigen, Ringo, and Akemi were also confirmed, with the panel teasing several surprises yet to come.

Blue Eye Samurai season 2 first look and news visuals revealed at Anime NYC 2025

On August 22, 2025, Netflix electrified Anime NYC with the first look at Blue Eye Samurai season 2, unveiling a first look clip and new visuals that set the stage for the next chapter of its acclaimed adult animated series. The showcase highlighted Netflix’s deepening commitment to anime with the return of one of its most-loved and critically acclaimed originals.

Now deep in production, Blue Eye Samurai season 2 follows Mizu, the mixed-race swordmaster, on a journey from Edo-period Japan to London. The premiere clip offered a first look at the season two opening moments of Mizu breaking and entering a mysterious place, setting the tone for his unyielding pursuit of revenge and even more adrenaline-pumping action.

The visuals shared with the panel depicted Mizu showcasing her iconic blade, traveling in unknown and dangerous territory to pursue her remaining targets, seemingly broadening the scope of the action with a global reach, as compared to season one.

Blue Eye Samurai season 2 new visual shows Mizu (Image via Netflix)

Fans can expect the return of key characters in Blue Eye Samurai season 2, including the swordmaker, Taigen, Ringo, and Akemi, alongside the possibility of old faces presumed dead making a return.

The new arc pushes Mizu into central London, placing her in new danger and cultural dilemmas as she continues her search for the men who ruined her life. The storytelling pushes boundaries, with bold animation that matches Blue Eye Samurai's ambition to deliver a memorable experience.

The Netflix panel at Anime NYC also debuted two new visuals from upcoming episodes and a featurette providing more insight into the world expansion.

A still from Blue Eye Samurai season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The high demand from fans leaves many wondering when more news will arrive since the show had a bold premiere, won several Annie Awards, and captured a mainstream audience as well as the anime community, bringing new depth to the historical narrative interconnected with violence and sword fighting.

Although an official release date has not been provided for the Blue Eye Samurai season 2, it has been rumored for 2026, as the show continues to promise an exciting ride of storytelling and creativity.

