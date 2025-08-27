Tales of Wedding Rings season 2 confirms October 2025 release date and theme songs with new visual

On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the franchise shared a visual and announced that Tales of Wedding Rings season 2 will be released on October 4, 2025. Furthermore, the details concerning the anime's broadcast and theme songs have arrived. Tales of Wedding Rings season 2 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 12 episodes from January 2024 to March 2024. The series itself is based on the eponymous manga series, written and illustrated by Maybe. Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan serialized the manga from March 2014 to August 2024. Tales of Wedding Rings season 2 set to premiere on October 4, 2025According to the latest information from the official staff, Tales of Wedding Rings season 2 debuts on October 4, 2025, on AT-X channel at 9:30 pm JST, with the uncensored version. Afterward, the sequel will air on Tokyo MX and BS11 channels at 10 pm JST, on the same date. Additionally, the anime will be broadcast on Sun TV at 10:30 pm JST. In addition to these networks, the series will be available on several streaming platforms, including ABEMA, Anime Hodai, and U-NEXT. Notably, the uncensored version will be streamed on ABEMA and U-NEXT on October 11, 2025. The latest key visual for the Tales of Wedding Rings season 2 depicts Haruto and other important characters from the series. Moreover, the staff announced that Sizuk will perform the opening theme, Daybreak, while Hime's voice actor, Akari Kito, will sing the ending theme, Any If. Haruto and Hime, as seen in the anime (Image via Staple Entertainment)The Tales of Wedding Rings season 2 will see the previous cast members reprising their roles. The anime stars Gen Sato as Haruto, Hitomi Ueda as Granart Needakitta, Akari Kito as Krystal Novalty, Ai Kakuma as Saphir, Mikako Komatsu as Amber, and others. Miyu Tomita joins the voice cast of season 2 as Morion. Moreover, the main staff members returns to the second season. Takashi Naoya directs the fantasy anime at Staple Entertainment, with Deko Akao handling the series scripts. Saoir Nakashiki is in charge of character designs. Satoshi Hono is the music composer, while Nakashiki, Yukiyo Komito, Atsushi Aono, and Yoshimitsu Kobayashi are the chief animation directors. Other staff members include, Ayana Togashi as the prop designer, Rina Horiuchi as the color key artist, Hirotaka Kozaki as the art director, Mai Hasegawa as the editor, Ryosuke Naya as the sound director, Studio Mausu in charge of the sound production, and Pony Canyon and APDREAM handling the music production. Also read: The new Cat's Eye anime reveals September 2025 premiere with a PVOne Piece chapter 1158 confirms Oda's release schedule for early September 2025The Food Diary of Miss Maid announced a TV anime series for 2026