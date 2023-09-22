Goblin Slayer II reveals opening theme in latest PV

On Friday, September 22, 2023, the official website for the Goblin Slayer II television anime series released a new promotional video that previewed the series’ opening theme song. The roughly 90-second-long video also featured several clips of the main characters, naming their voice actors as well.

The Goblin Slayer II promotional video also featured a few new characters to the series who were not introduced during the course of the anime’s first season from the Fall 2018 season. As fans are aware, the upcoming anime will serve as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of author Kumo Kagyu and illustrator Noboru Kannatasuki’s original light novel series.

Goblin Slayer II has become one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year, in spite of the controversy that has recently surrounded the series. In any case, it’s clear that anime fans in general are excited to see the continuation of the titular adventurer and his party’s quest.

Goblin Slayer II set to premiere in Japan on Friday, October 6 and stream internationally as it airs

As mentioned above, the latest promotional video for the Goblin Slayer II anime series revealed and previewed the series’ opening theme song. Per the video, the opening theme song will be Entertainment by Mili. Yuki Nakashima was previously announced as performing the ending theme song for the series, entitled Kasumi no Muko e, which translates to “To the Other Side of the Mist.”

The series is set to premiere on Friday, October 6, 2023, in Japan on the Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11 networks. Following this, the series will air on Sun TV at a later time. Streaming platform ABEMA will offer the series a few hours before its premiere on Japanese broadcast television. Crunchyroll has already announced its intent to stream the series internationally as it airs in Japan.

Misato Takda is directing the series at LIDEN FILMS rather than the first season’s WHITE FOX, while first season director Takaharu Ozaki will instead be the chief director of the series. Hideyuki Kurata is again in charge of the series composition, while Hiromi Kaot is designing the characters. Kenichiro Suehiro is returning to compose the music for the series.

Returning cast includes Yuiichiro Umehara as Goblin Slayer, Yui Ogura as Priestess, Nao Toyama as High Elf Archer, Yuki Iguchi as Cow Girl, Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl, Yuichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman, Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest, Yoko Hikasa as Witch, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman.

The first season of the series premiered in Japan in October 2018 and was streamed by Crunchyroll with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub. Crunchyroll has recently announced their intention to produce an English dub for the second season as well.

