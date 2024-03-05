Golden Kamuy live-action sequel series announced with cast and more

Fans who enjoyed the Golden Kamuy manga series and its recent big-screen film adaptation can rejoice as a follow-up live-action show has now been announced. In light of the live-action film's popularity upon its premiere earlier this year, the production staff has opted to prolong the tale through a television series format.
This thrilling announcement has stirred up considerable excitement among enthusiasts, who are eager to witness their beloved characters brought back to the small screen to continue their gripping adventures.
While full details about the upcoming show's storyline and release have yet to surface, dedicated fans are already abuzz in anticipation of returning to the engaging world of the series.
Golden Kamuy team announces live-action sequel series
The news of another adventure in the form of a live-action series was announced by WOWOW on March 4, 2024. This sequel will pick up after the events of the live-action movie from early this year and will debut on WOWOW this fall.
The sequel promises exciting challenges and discoveries ahead for Sugimoto and Asirpa. Choosing to bring the Golden Kamuy world to life through a television show is a testament to how well-received and profitable the series has become.
Golden Kamuy film's cast to return for the live-action series
One of the most thrilling parts about the announcement of the live-action series is getting confirmation that the original actors from the live-action movie will return to their roles. These include Kento Yamazaki as Saichi Sugimoto and Anna Yamada as Asirpa, among others.
Hiroyuki Ikeuchi will be portraying Kiroranke, an old acquaintance of Asirpa's father, who also seeks Asirpa. Maryjun Takahashi joins the series as Inkarmat, a mysterious Ainu who tells fortunes by utilizing a fox cranium called the Sirakki Kamuy.
Yuki Sakurai portrays Kano Ienaga, the owner of the Sapporo World Hotel. Akihisa Shiono plays Kantarō Okuyama, a once dangerous criminal who has since turned his life around.
Ienaga runs her hotel with warmth and care, offering refuge to those in need. Okuyama now dedicates himself to helping others, making up for past mistakes.
Team behind the Golden Kamuy live-action series
The live-action show will also have a gifted group working behind the scenes. Kenji Katagiri, Ken Ochiai, and Yōsuke Satō will be joining the movie's director Shigeaki Kubo in directing the series.
Likewise, Yoshiaki Dewa is assisting the film's composer, Yutaka Yamada, for the series. With their know-how and fondness for the original story, viewers can expect a faithful and fascinating version of the Golden Kamuy manga brought to life.
Final thoughts
The announcement of the live-action sequel series has fans excited. Building on the success of the film, the series continues the captivating manga story in episodes. With the original cast and talented team, fans can expect a faithful adaptation. As the release nears, many eagerly await returning to Golden Kamuy's world and thrilling adventures.