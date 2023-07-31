Good Night World anime adaptation confirms October release date

As announced by Netflix, Good Night World anime is set to be released on Thursday, October 12, 2023, on the streaming platform exclusively. Additionally, the anime also announced that the opening and ending theme songs of the series will be performed by the members of the VTuber group NIJISANJI! - Kuzuha and Nornis, respectively.

Uru Okabe's Good Night World manga has been published in Ura Sunday and MangaONE by Shogakukan since 2016. The story follows a broken family of four members, all of whom, unbeknownst to each other, are players of the same online game.

Netflix unveils Good Night World anime first trailer and key visual

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime In real life, they're a broken family, but in-game, they're the strongest. Good Night World starts streaming exclusively on Netflix, October 12! pic.twitter.com/rmaoZuaBhc

On Monday, July 31, 2023, Netflix announced that Good Night World anime will begin premiering on Thursday, October 12, 2023. The streaming platform announced the same with a trailer and key visual.

The trailer gave fans a good look at the anime. The story follows Taichiro Arima, a shut-on older brother who plays an online video game every day with his pseudo-family. Unbeknownst to him and his real family members, they all play the same online game and are part of the pseudo-family.

Taichiro's younger brother is a high-achiever - Asuma Arima, and his mother, Miyabi Arima, neglects her own household. Meanwhile, both Taichiro and Asuma do not respect their father, Kojiro. However, that is not the case within the game as they are a loving family within the online world.

As for the key visual of the Good Night World anime, it features the members of the family and their online game alter egos.

Additionally, Netflix also announced the opening and ending theme songs of the anime. Kuzuha will be performing the opening theme song "Black Crack." Meanwhile, Nornis will be performing the ending theme song "salvia." Both performers are members of the popular Vtuber group NIJISANJI!

Cast members announced

Ichi as seen in Good Night World anime (Image via Naz)

In addition to the trailer and key visual, Netflix also announced the voice cast members of the Good Night World anime. Ichi/Taichiro Arima will be voiced by Daisuke Hirose. The voice actor previously voiced Yoshiharu Ushimado in Re-Main and Tsukasa Tenma in Petit Seka.

Meanwhile, AAAAA/Asuma Arima, Shiro/Kojiro Arima, and May/Miyabi Arima will be voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki, Akio Otsuka, and Aya Endo, respectively. Nobunaga Shimazaki previously voiced Yuno in Black Clover and Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen. Akio Otsuka previously voiced Shunsui Kyoraku in Bleach and Fukuchi Genichirou in Bungo Stray Dogs. As for Aya Endo, she previously voiced Shoko Ieiri in Jujutsu Kaisen and Cattleya Baudelaire in Violet Evergarden.

The supporting cast members are as follows:

Pico will be voiced by Aoi Yuki

Leon will be voiced by Ryohei Kimura

Sasumata will be voiced by Hiroki Nanami

Shigatera will be voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda

Hana Kamuro will be voiced by Rie Takahashi

Aya Arima will be voiced by Inori Minase

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.