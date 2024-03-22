Haigakura anime reveals Fall 2024 release window

On February 21, 2024, the official website of the Haigakura anime revealed the release window of its anime adaptation. The anime is set to air in the Fall Season of 2024 (October to December 2024). The website also released the second teaser visual of the series, which featured all the main cast members.

The first teaser visual was released alongside the announcement of the adaptation of Haigakura anime in August 2023. Earlier this year, in January 2024, the anime website also announced the voice casting for the main cast of the series. The series is based on a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Takeyama Shinobu.

Haigakura anime to air in Fall 2024

The second key visual for the anime adaptation (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

The second teaser visual was unveiled along with the release window, which comprises the main cast members of the series. In the visual, Ichiyou (middle) and Tenkou (right bottom) are the main protagonists of Haigakura anime. Hakushurin (left bottom), Ransaiwa (top right), Sontou (right middle), and others are the supporting characters.

The series will be animated by Typhoon Graphics, a relatively new animation studio that has animated the original series One Room. The author of Haigakura anime's source, the manga series, has other well-known works like Amatsuki, which also received an anime adaptation in 2008 by Studio Deen.

The voice casting of this series includes Tenkou, voiced by Ishikawa Kaito (Naofumi from The Rising of the Shield Hero), Ichiyou, voiced by Takeo Ootsuka (Jinshi from The Apothecary Diaries), Sontou, voiced by Satoshi Hino (Rengoku from Demon Slayer), Sakushurin, voiced by Lynn (Sakura from I want to eat your pancreas), and Ran, voiced by Hiro Shimono (Dabi from My Hero Academia).

The series will be directed by Yamamoto Junichi, who has also worked as a director for More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers. The character design would be done by Masaki Satou, who is famous for the same work in series like Slam Dunk and Initial D First Stage. Yuu Mirai will take care of the scripts, and Kirihara Yuki will be in charge of the music for the series.

What is Haigakura anime about?

The anime is a fantasy series that takes place in a world where Gods are present. Four evil Gods who acted as the pillars of the world ran away, leaving the world to crumble on its own. To take care of the situation, people called on the Kashikan to capture these runaway deities.

Ichiyou is one of these Kashikan whose aim is to capture these evil Gods and save his foster father, who was selected to support the world as a pillar in place of these Gods. With the help of a fellow God Tenkou, will Ichiyou be able to capture all these evil Gods and bring the world back to a balanced state?

