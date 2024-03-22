Haikyu!! Final Movie part 1 fails to keep its Japanese box office place

Friday, March 22, 2024, saw the latest box office numbers from Japanese theaters revealed, confirming that the Haikyu!! Final Movie part 1 had fallen from its previously reported spot. The report also revealed that the new 2024 Doraemon film remained in the #2 spot overall following its #1 debut in its March 1 opening weekend.

More specifically, the Haikyu!! Final Movie part 1 fell from the #1 spot to the #3 spot in its fifth week in theaters, having held the #1 spot since its opening weekend on Friday, February 16. While it is a significant drop, it is also unlikely that the film will fall any further for the foreseeable future, considering its status as one of the most highly anticipated films of the year in Japan thus far.

The Haikyu!! Final Movie part 1 is the first of a two-part film project, which aims to adapt the remainder of the series’ source material following four seasons of a television anime adaptation. While fans were initially skeptical of this at best and disappointed in the decision at worst, the film’s first part has seemingly swayed many to change their opinions.

Haikyu!! Final Movie part 1 loses its chokehold on Japanese box offices in the fifth week of release

The Haikyu!! Final Movie part 1 has reportedly sold 245,000 tickets for 363,474,660 yen in its fifth weekend in theaters, roughly $2.43 million. This upped the film’s cumulative total to 4.91 million tickets sold for 7,048,965,580 yen, roughly $47.22 million. However, the film still fell to the third spot at the box office from the first despite these respectable sales in its fifth week of release.

The film premiered in Japanese theaters on Friday, February 16, 2024, and is screening in both standard theaters and IMAX. Susumu Mitsunaka, who worked on the first and third seasons of the television anime adaptation, directed the film and wrote its script. The film sold 1.529 million tickets and earned 2,230,465,650 yen (roughly $14.83 million USD) in its first three days of screening, making it the biggest opening weekend for a film in Japan this year so far.

The two-part film project was first announced in August 2022, with the first part depicting the “fated showdown” between Karasuno High and Nekoma High. This is where the film gets its subtitle of “Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump” from, with the matchup’s name having been used in the past to describe the two schools’ bouts during their concurrent peak years. As of this article’s writing, no further information on the second film has been released.

