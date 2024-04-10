Haikyu!! Final part 1 film reveals international release dates

Crunchyroll officially announced Haikyu!! Final part 1 film's international release dates, beginning on Thursday, May 30, and going on until Thursday, June 27, 2024. Medialink announced that it will bring the film to the Southeast Asian countries in May, although no specific date has been mentioned.

In addition to the release dates, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment also confirmed that the film will be available in the original Japanese language with English subtitles and an English-dubbed version.

In addition to the news above, a new English version of the Haikyu!! Final part 1 film’s key visual was also released to celebrate the news. At the time of this article’s writing, no English trailers for the film have been released yet. However, it’s expected that one will premiere sometime in the coming weeks as the movie’s international release dates approach.

Haikyu!! Final part 1 film set to begin premiering internationally on Thursday, May 30, 2024

As mentioned above, the Haikyu!! Final part 1 film has officially confirmed its international release dates on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at CinemaCon, via Crunchyroll.

The film will begin premiering on May 30 in select territories, with screenings beginning in other territories following this date until June 27. While it’s possible additional screenings will be announced later on, this June 27 date is the last of the currently announced international premieres.

Thursday, May 30, will see the film premiere in Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama), Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru.

The movie will have its premiere on Friday, May 31, in Canada, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Meanwhile, on Friday, June 7, the film will premiere in Turkey, followed by a Wednesday, June 12, premiere in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and Switzerland (French-speaking).

Finally, the currently announced release dates conclude with a Tuesday, June 25 release in Austria and Germany and a Thursday, June 27 release in Switzerland (German-speaking).

Medialink previously announced that it will premiere Haikyu!! Final part 1 film in Hong Kong and Macau in Thursday, April 11, and in Taiwan on Friday, April 12. The distributor confirmed on April 10 that it will also bring the movie to the theatres of Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and India in May 2024. The specific release date is yet to be announced.

The Haikyu!! Final part 1 film originally premiered in Japan on Friday, February 16, 2024, where it premiered at #1 at the box office and stayed there for its first four weeks. The film sold 1.529 million tickets and earned 2,230,465,540 yen (roughly USD 14.83 million) in its first three days in theaters.

The film serves as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Haruichi Furudate’s original manga series of the same name. The manga was previously adapted into four television anime seasons, but the adaptation will conclude as a two-part film. No release information for the second film has been announced as of this article’s writing.

