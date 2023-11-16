Haikyuu!! Final film begins countdown to release date with new PV

Thursday, November 16, 2023, saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the first installment of the two-part Haikyuu!! Final film release an exciting new promotional video. While only 30 seconds long, the video marked the start of a three-month countdown until the film’s release in Japanese theaters on Friday, February 16, 2024.

The Haikyuu!! Final film is meant to serve as a two-part theatrical conclusion to the anime series, which was previously adapted into four different television anime seasons. At the time of the film’s announcement, it was incredibly divisive, with fans questioning whether the movies could actually adapt what was left of author and illustrator Haruichi Furudate’s original manga.

However, as time has passed, trailers and other release information for the Haikyuu!! Final films have been revealed and fan opinion of the movie has become much more positive. In any case, fans are just three months away from being able to pass final judgment on the series, with an international release for the film hopefully coming shortly thereafter.

As mentioned above, the Haikyuu!! Final films will serve as the conclusion to the franchise’s television anime series, with key staff from the original anime staying on for the film. This includes animation studio Production I.G, as well as Susumu Mitsunaka (from the television anime’s first and third seasons) both directing the film and writing its script.

The first of the two films will focus on the climactic battle between longtime rivals Karasuno High (the protagonist group) and Nekoma High. The film’s subtitle is Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump, which is a reference to what the in-series battles between the two schools were called in years past, during their earlier primes which are discussed in the television anime series.

It’s currently unclear when the second film will come out, with all currently available release information pertaining solely to the first and imminently releasing film. However, given the timing from the anime’s fourth season to this first film’s release, fans can expect the second to debut in Japanese theaters sometime in late 2026 at the absolute earliest. Further news about the first film is being teased for a reveal at Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2024 event.

Furudate first launched his original manga series in 2011, in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga publication magazine. The series began regular serialization in the magazine in February 2012 and ended in July 2020 after 402 chapters, which were compiled into 45 volumes. Viz Media published the manga digitally and in print in English and digitally published manga chapters in English as they were released weekly in Japan on a weekly basis.

