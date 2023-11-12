One Piece episode 1084: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece Episode 1084 is set to release on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 9:30 AM JST. With the Straw Hats’ next destination all but officially named in the previous episode, fans can expect the coming installment to see them officially depart Wano. Likewise, Yamato’s final decision regarding whether to join the Straw Hat crew is also seemingly set to be revealed.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece Episode 1084 as of this article’s writing. However, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving. Fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly anticipated episode.

One Piece Episode 1084 likely to see Straw Hats say goodbye to Momonosuke, Kin’emon, and Wano

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1084 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 AM JST on Sunday, November 19, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1084 is set to release on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 PM, Saturday, November 18

Eastern Standard Time: 9 PM, Saturday, November 18

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 AM, Sunday, November 19

Central European Time: 3 AM, Sunday, November 19

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 AM, Sunday, November 19

Philippine Standard Time: 10 AM, Sunday, November 19

Japanese Standard Time: 11 AM, Sunday, November 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 PM, Sunday, November 19.

Episode 1083 recap

Yamato seems set to officially join the Straw Hat crew in One Piece episode 1084 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1083 began with the Akazaya Nine recovering from Ryokugyu’s attack, with Raizo and Shinobu specifically in bad shape. The group then admitted that the Admiral had a point regarding Kaido’s presence being enough to keep attackers away from the country. Carrot, meanwhile, was told by Nekomamushi and Inuarashi that she would be the new King of the Mokomo Dukedom, accepting their decision after some convincing.

Kozuki Sukiyaki then revealed his true identity to Momonosuke and Hiyori, leading to a touching reunion. The Akazaya Nine, save for Kin’emon, also revealed that they knew who he was the entire time. Robin then told Franky that Pluton was in Wano, questioning why Oden would want to unleash it on the world. It was then revealed that Caribou was eavesdropping on the conversation, saying he had to tell a “certain someone” about Pluton’s location.

A few days later, Kin’emon and Momonosuke awoke to find the Straw Hats and Yamato gone, having said goodbye to everyone but them. Luffy, Kid, and Law were then shown to be at the port, deciding which direction each would leave Wano in. Kid then revealed that Buggy, Mihawk, and Crocodile had formed the Cross Guild organization together. The episode ended with Kid teasing a lead on the fourth Road Poneglyph, as Yamato seemingly prepared to set sail.

What to expect (speculative)

With the next direction of travel set for the Straw Hats, One Piece Episode 1084 will probably see the group actually leave Wano in the coming episode. Additional details on where they’re going are also likely to follow, especially if Kin’emon and Momonosuke make it to the port to speak with them in time before they set sail.

One Piece Episode 1084 will also likely provide clarity on whether Yamato is actually joining the crew, as well as exactly what the Cross Guild is. One thing fans can expect is a lack of focus on Carrot in the next installment, with her storyline seemingly concluding in the previous release as she was named the King of the Mokomo Dukedom.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

