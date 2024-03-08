Highspeed Étoile anime confirms April 2024 premiere in 2nd PV

Friday, March 8, 2024 saw the official website for the original television Highspeed Étoile anime begin streaming the show’s second promotional video, which revealed its April 2024 premiere date. The promotional video also previewed both the opening and ending theme for the upcoming original anime series.

In addition to the above, the official website for the Highspeed Étoile anime revealed a main visual for the series, featuring its central cast in the series’ main setting. Last but certainly not least, the website for the series also revealed additional cast and staff, rounding out what is presumably a full cast and staff list for the series.

As mentioned above, the Highspeed Étoile anime is a completely original television anime production, meaning there is no source material for the series or fans to reference. A manga adaptation of the project entitled Highspeed Étoile: L'Entrée de Towa et Kanata launched on the Manga Cross website on October 23, 2023.

Highspeed Étoile anime confirms April 5 premiere on Japanese television

As mentioned above, the latest promotional video for the Highspeed Étoile anime series confirmed the show’s Friday, April 5, 2024 premiere date in Japan, and previewed the anime’s theme songs. Nana Mizuki is performing the opening theme song “ADRENALIZED,” in addition to starring as Alice Summerwood, while girl group SCANDAL is performing the ending theme song “Fanfare.”

Keitaro Motonaga is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat, with FirstCallMusic composing the anime’s score. Takamitsu Kono is overseeing the series scripts, and Yasunori Ebina is the sound director. Takuya Fujima is the original character designer for the show. The website features logos for King Amusement Creative Sonic Blade, Yostar, Good Smile Company, and Super Formula, the last being a former Japanese racing series collaborating on the project.

New cast members include Marina Inoue as Chitose Kagura, and Tsuyoshi Koyama as Genjiro Hinata. The character name spellings have yet to be confirmed as of this writing. Inoue and Koyama join previously announced cast members:

Fūka Izumi as Rin Rindo

Yōko Hikasa as Kanata Asakawa

Shiori Izawa as Towa Komachi

Yui Horie as Sofia B. (Bryant) Tokitou

Ayaka Suwa as Youran Liu

Nana Mizuki as Alice Summerwood

Kenichirō Matsuda as Richard Parker

Kōsuke Toriumi as Lorenzo M. Salvatore

Yurie Funato as Prima Stella's Hikari Hinata

Shū Uchida as Prima Stella's Akari Kuzuryū

Tōru Furuya as Narrator

Yukari Tamura as the interactive AI program ami

The Highspeed Étoile anime is set in the near future, where vehicles are able to travel 500 km/h (roughly 310 mph) safely and securely. This births a next-generation race event called NEX Race, featuring AI control support and a “Revolburst” mechanism. Newcomer Rin Rindo is debuting in the NEX Race, and will further revolutionize the sport. Having originally wanted to be a ballet dancer before becoming a NEET, she’s suddenly thrown into and revolutionizes the world of racing.

