"Horrendous take": Jujutsu Kaisen fan faces backlash after comparing series to Shonen's Big 3

Jujutsu Kaisen has quickly risen as a dominant force in recent years, captivating global audiences and solidifying its position as one of the most beloved new-gen anime series. As a result, fans of the series have often compared it to the iconic Shonen Big 3—Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach.

Recently, a Jujutsu Kaisen fan on Twitter shared an image, dubbing the series as the "4th Emperor of Anime," placing it alongside the other three major series. This has led to backlash from fans of the Big 3, who believe that Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach's two-decade dominance is unmatched and cannot be replicated by any other series.

Jujutsu Kaisen fan trolled after comparing the series to Shonen's Big 3

In recent years, Jujutsu Kaisen has surged in popularity, captivating a widespread global audience and cultivating a devoted fanbase. This success has led to some fans drawing parallels between Jujutsu Kaisen and the legendary Shonen Big 3—Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach.

One such fan on Twitter posted a photo claiming that Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the "four emperors of anime" alongside One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach. This type of comparison is quite common, as fans often strive to demonstrate that their favorite series reigns supreme in the anime world.

However, the tweet by @_chaosqueen1 faced significant backlash from fans loyal to the Big 3, with many stating that JJK is nowhere close to being as consistent or iconic as Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach. The Big 3 have reigned over the shonen genre for multiple decades, and their influence remains unmatched.

When it comes to contenders for the title of the 4th Emperor of anime, Dragon Ball is the top choice. The series sparked the global shonen craze, and Goku's Super Saiyan transformation to defeat Frieza stands out as one of anime's most iconic moments, unmatched in impact and lasting popularity.

Dragon Ball Super also stands out for featuring one of the most highly anticipated transformations of all time, as Goku's Ultra Instinct caused a sensation across the internet.

Meanwhile, the Big 3 continue to maintain their top positions, with iconic moments like Luffy's Gear 5, Naruto's Baryon Mode, and Bleach's return with the Thousand-Year Blood War being some of the most popular shonen highlights.

Therefore, it will likely take Jujutsu Kaisen quite some time to reach the same level of hype and impact as these established titles. Furthermore, Gege Akutami himself has stated that Bleach has been a major source of inspiration for him when writing JJK, and this influence is evident in both the power system and character design.

Fans have also noted similarities between Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto, particularly in the dynamic of three students with a powerful mentor, reminiscent of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi. Itadori having Sukuna live within him is also akin to Naruto having Kurama inside of him.

Thus, one of the replies stating that it is a horrendous take to crown Jujutsu Kaisen as the 4th Emperor is correct. It can be seen as a series inspired by the Big 3, with certain elements from them integrated into this new series. JJK is more of a successor rather than a contender at this point.

The replies to @_chaosqueen's tweet have been hilarious, as fans fixed the post by replacing JJK with Dragon Ball. Some fans even claimed that this spot would be better suited for Pokémon or Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.

However, most fans simply poked fun at JJK for being placed among these juggernauts.

The tweets above show that the comparison of JJK being on the same level as the Big 3 is unacceptable to most fans. Even though they love JJK, they understand it is nowhere near the level of the Big 3 who have dominated for decades and have essentially made anime into the global phenomenon it is today.

