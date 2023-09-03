Hypnosis Mic anime series announces release date and more in latest PV

The highly-anticipated second season of the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima anime, titled Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima+, dropped a full promotional video on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

This video not only previews the opening theme song 'Rise From Dead' from all six franchise divisions but also introduces new staff members and announces the official release date for the upcoming season, reigniting the hype for this unique rap-themed series among fans.

Rap-themed anime: Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima+ is set to be released on October 6

The second season of the Hypnosis Mic anime series is scheduled to premiere on October 6, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST, effectively transitioning to October 7 at midnight JST. Japanese viewers will be able to watch it on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV channels, as well as through the ABEMA streaming service.

The series will also be available on MBS, Fukuoka Broadcasting Corporation, AT-X, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, Asahi Broadcasting Nagano, Okayama Broadcasting, STV, RCC Chugoku Broadcasting, and Miyagi TV.

Cast and crew

A-1 Pictures is once again in charge of animation production, with the talented team that brought the first season to life returning for the second installment.

It includes director Katsumi Ono, series script supervisor Shin Yoshida, and character designers Minako Shiba and Rina Morita. Rina Morita is also the Chief Animation Director, along with Hitomi Ochiai.

The team behind the anime series has expanded by introducing the newly added staff members:

Chief Animation Director: Yumi Kuroiwa

Prop Design: Kazutaka Ema

Art Director: Ayano Okamoto (Kusanagi)

Color Key Artist: Kanako Hokari

Compositing Director of Photography: Yohei Miyawaki

CG Director: Mizuho Kanda

Editing: Eiichi Nishimura

Music: R・O・N

Sound Director: Satoshi Motoyama

Sound Production: Half HP Studio

The main cast for the upcoming season will feature both familiar and new members from the franchise:

Subaru Kimura as Ichiro Yamada (Buster Bros!!!)

Haruki Ishiya as Jiro Yamada (Buster Bros!!!)

Kōhei Amasaki as Saburo Yamada (Buster Bros!!!)

Shintarō Asanuma as Samatoki Aohitsugi (Mad Trigger Crew)

Wataru Komada as Jyuto Iruma (Mad Trigger Crew)

Shin'ichirō Kamio as Rio Mason Busujima (Mad Trigger Crew)

Yusuke Shirai as Ramuda Amemura (Fling Posse)

Sōma Saitō as Gentaro Yumeno (Fling Posse)

Yukihiro Nozuyama as Dice Arisugawa (Fling Posse)

Sho Hayami as Jakurai Jinguji (Matenro)

Ryūichi Kijima as Hifumi Izanami (Matenro)

Kent Itō as Doppo Kannonzaka (Matenro)

Ryōta Iwasaki as Nurude Sasara (Dotsuitare Hompo)

Kengo Kawanishi as Rosho Tsutsujimori (Dotsuitare Hompo)

Takaya Kuroda as Rei Amayado (Dotsuitare Hompo)

Shouta Hayama as Kuko Harai (Bad Ass Temple)

Yuki Sakakihara as Yushi Aimono (Bad Ass Temple)

Eiji Takeuchi as Hitoya Amaguni (Bad Ass Temple)

About Hypnosis Mic

Hypnosis-Mic characters (Image via A1 Pictures)

King Records' Hypnosis Mic is a unique musical rap-themed project that showcases voice actors rapping in the personas of original characters. The first season of Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima, originally scheduled for a July 2020 release, was postponed to October 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19.

Funimation streamed the anime concurrently with its Japanese broadcast, garnering a global fanbase. The franchise has further expanded to include manga adaptations, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events, making it a beloved and multifaceted entertainment phenomenon.

