I'll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History anime adaptation announced with key visual

On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Kadokawa officially announced a television anime adaptation for the I’ll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History light novel series. The announcement came alongside the creation of a new official website and official Twitter account, as well as the release of a key visual and celebratory illustrations.

The original light novel series by author Izumi Okido and illustrator Jyun Hayase has also been adapted into a manga series, still written by Okido and with illustrations by Akira Hoshi. Both artists for the two distinct I’ll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History adaptations drew one celebratory illustration each for the anime adaptation announcement.

There is currently no other information about the I’ll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History television anime adaptation beyond the announcement of its eventual premiere. However, fans can expect additional news on the adaptation to be provided in the coming weeks and months.

I’ll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History light novel series announced as coming soon

Okido originally debuted the I’ll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History series on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in December 2018 as a pure web novel. Okido then launched the light novel series with Hayase’s illustrations in 2020. The fourth volume of the light novel series shipped in Japan in September 2022, and the fifth will begin shipping this coming Saturday, August 12.

Hoshi launched a manga adaptation of the series in publisher Kadokawa’s B’s-LOG COMIC magazine in September 2020. The manga’s third compilation volume was published in September 2022, with the fourth set to be published this coming Saturday, August 12. The series currently has over 850,000 copies in total circulation, which also includes digital releases.

The series follows protagonist Alicia, who hates “goody-two-shoes” heroines. Her lifelong wish is granted when she’s reincarnated into a villainess in her favorite otome games. Otome games are story-based games that are targeted at women. After reincarnating, she strives to become the world’s most evil villainess in recorded history, but the more she tries to tap into this evil side, the more the world’s prince appears to fall for her romantically.

As mentioned above, there is currently no additional information on the anime production beyond its announcement and the fact that it will eventually debut. With the adaptation still likely in its fledgling stages, fans can expect the rest of the year to slowly reveal key staff and cast information for the series. Early 2024 will likely see the first trailers come out, with a release date likely to be announced during the Summer of 2024 at the latest.

