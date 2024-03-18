I'm a Behemoth light novel receives anime adaptation

Nozomi Ginyoku's I'm a Behemoth light novel series is getting a TV anime adaptation, as confirmed by Hakusensha on Monday, March 18, 2024. Along with this information, the anime's official website has shared a teaser visual and a commemorative illustration drawn by Taro Shinonome, the illustrator of the light novel's manga adaptation.

Written by Nozomi Ginyoku, I'm a Behemoth, or fully titled, I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet, was launched as a web novel on Shosetsuka ni Naro website with Mitsuki Yano's illustrations.

Later, Micro Magazine acquired the series' publishing rights. A manga adaptation with Taro Shinonome's illustrations began publishing in Hakusensha's Young Animal Arashi magazine. It was later shifted to Young Animal magazine. Undoubtedly, the anime adaptation's news has fans excited.

Hakusensha Publishing Company confirmed on Monday that author Nozomi Ginyoku's I'm a Behemoth light novel series will receive a television anime adaptation. However, pertinent details such as the release date and production studio are yet to be revealed.

Nevertheless, the anime's staff opened a website to share a teaser visual featuring Tama, the reincarnated behemoth, and Aria, the elf girl. Set against a pale green background with paws as a pattern, the visual highlights the two main characters of the series.

The website has also shared a celebratory visual drawn by Taro Shinomone. The illustration depicts Tama, Aria, Vulcan, and Stella. Interestingly, the visual showcases the characters in their characteristic outfits.

At the same time, the main cast for I'm a Behemoth anime has been announced. According to the announcement, Tasuku Hatanaka stars as Tama, while Riho Sugiyama voices Tama in cat form. Hinaki Yano also joins the voice cast as Aria.

Comments from the respective voice actors have arrived on the site, where they expressed their excitement about the anime. The seiyuus (voice actors) have also mentioned that they will do their best to perform their respective roles.

Meanwhile, a special stage for I'm a Behemoth anime will be held at AnimeJapan 2024 on March 24, 2024, at the Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures Booth from 3:20 pm JST to 3:45 pm JST. The main cast members (Tasuku Hatanaka, Riho Sugiyama, and Hinaki Yano) will be present at this event.

Yen Press publishes the manga series in English, and it describes the plot as follows:

"A proud knight, slain in battle, finds himself alive once more-reincarnated in the body of a fearsome behemoth. As if he wasn't confused enough by this turn of events, apparently behemoth cubs look exactly like adorable kittens?!"

It continues:

"Even if the rest of the world sees him as soft and cuddly, he has the honor of a noble warrior and the strength of an unstoppable S-ranked monster, both of which will be put to the test as he fights to protect the beautiful elf who has taken him as her pet."

