Twilight Out of Focus BL anime announces Summer 2024 release, main cast, and more

The boy-love anime Twilight Out of Focus is all set to premiere in July 2024 (Summer 2024), as announced by the anime's official staff on Monday, March 18, 2024. Along with this information, the staff has unveiled a key visual and revealed details regarding the show's main cast and staff.

Produced by Studio DEEN, the Twilight Out of Focus anime is an adaptation of Jyanome's original BL manga series. Jyanome launched the manga in Kodansha's Honey Milk magazine in 2019. Five volumes have been released as of this writing.

Twilight Out of Focus anime debuts in July 2024

On Monday, March 18, 2024, the official website and X handle for the BL anime Twilight Out of Focus revealed the title's main cast and staff members and the July 2024 premiere window. An exact release date will be disclosed later.

According to the announcement, Yuma Uchida stars as Hisashi Otomo, while Yoshitsugu Matsuoka lends his voice to Mao Tsuchiya. Yuma-san has garnered tremendous fame for voicing characters such as Kyo Soma from Fruit Basket, Megumi Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen, and others.

Similarly, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka is a versatile Seiyuu, renowned for voicing Inosuke Hashibira from Demon Slayer, Souma Yukihira from Food Wars, As Nodt from Bleach, and other popular characters.

Besides Yoshitsugu-san and Yum-san, the other cast members for the series include Shin Furukawa as Zin Kikuchihara, Takuya Eguchi as Rei Inaba, Masamoto Nakazawa as Giichi Ichikawa, and Soma Saito as Shion Yoshino.

Notably, the comments from the voice actors have been shared by the Twilight Out of Focus anime's website and X account. Every Seiyuu (voice actor) revealed how excited they are to play the characters.

Besides the cast information, the official staff for the BL anime shared a key visual featuring Hisashi Otomo, Mao Tsuchiya, and other important characters of the series. The illustration shows the characters enjoying each other's company in the classroom.

The key visual for Twilight Out of Focus anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

Additionally, the main staff information has been revealed. According to the latest announcement, Toshinori Watanabe will handle his directorial duties at Studio DEEN, Yoko Kikuchi will design the characters, and Yoshimi Narita will compose the series.

Based on the BL manga series written and illustrated by Jyanome, the Twilight Out of Focus anime centers on Mao Tsuchiya, a film enthusiast, and his lone-wolf roommate, Hisashi Otomo. They make three unique promises, including respecting each other's private times.

However, things don't go according to their plan when a film club, of which Mao Tsuchiya is a member, decides to cast Otomo as the lead in their upcoming movie. The upcoming anime will explore the delightful dynamics between Mao and Hisashi.

