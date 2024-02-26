Tadaima, Okaeri BL anime confirms release date

On Sunday, February 25, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the BL anime, Tadaima, Okaeri, revealed the broadcast information, and along with it announced that the title will premiere on April 8, 2024.

Tadaima, Okaeri anime is based on the boy love Japanese manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Ichikawa Ichi. The mangaka launched the series in the Omegaverse Project anthology magazine in November 2015, and since then it has collected four volumes.

Tadaima, Okaeri anime will premiere on April 8, 2024

The official staff for the BL anime, Tadaima, Okaeri announced the broadcast details for the anime on Sunday, February 25, 2024. According to the announcement, the title is set to premiere on April 8, 2024, at 24:30 JST (effectively April 9, 2024, 12:30 am JST), on Tokyo MX.

Besides Tokyo MX, Tadaima Okaeri anime will also air on other local channels such as MBS, BS Nippon, and Animax. However, the timings will differ on these channels. For example, on MBS, the anime will telecast its episodes starting April 9, 2024, at 2:53 am JST.

Yuki and Masaki, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

On BS Nippon Television (NTV), the anime will premiere on April 11, at 1 am JST, while on Animax, the show will start on Saturday, April 13, at 11 pm JST. The official website has also revealed that the broadcast timings can change due to circumstances.

Unfortunately, it's not yet known how many episodes Tadaima, Okaeri anime will have. As for the international streaming details, Crunchyroll revealed that they will stream the episodes of this anime.

Cast and staff for the anime

Hikari and Hinata, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

Tadaima, Okaeri BL anime features a stellar blend of seasoned and new cast and staff. Shinji Ishihara is directing the BL anime at Studio DEEN, with Yoshiko Nakamura supervising the scripts.

Mina Osawa is in charge of the character designs and chief animation direction. MADKID, the renowned Japanese rock band performs the opening theme, Futatsu no Kotaba which means Two Words in Japanese.

Atsumi Tamaru features in this BL anime as the voice cast of Masaki Fujiyoshi, while Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Hiromu Fujiyoshi's role. Other than them, Atsumi Tanezaki is set to voice the baby, Hikari Fujiyoshi.

Other cast members for the series include Taku Yashio as Yuki Hirai, who is described as a college student and the neighbor of the Fujiyoshi family. Kosuke Toriumi has also joined the voice cast as Hiromu's childhood friend, Tomohiro Matsuo. Konomi Kohara, the famous voice actor, plays baby Hinata Fujiyoshi's role.

Based on Ichikawa-san's manga, the anime will explore the daily lives of the Fujiyoshi family, where Misaki Fujiyoshi is the homemaker, his husband, Hiromu, is the breadwinner, and Hikari is their two-year-old son.

