I'm In Love with the Villainess anime reveals theme songs in new PV

On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, the official website for the upcoming I’m In Love with the Villainess anime series released a main promotional video that featured its theme songs. The roughly two-minute-long trailer previews both the opening and ending themes, Raise Y/Our Hands!! and O.C. ~ Optimum Combination ~, by main cast members Yu Serizawa and Karin Nanami, respectively.

Serizawa is set to play Rae in the I’m In Love with the Villainess anime, while Nanami plays Claire, both of whom are said to be in starring roles for the upcoming series. The anime is a television adaptation of author Inori and illustrator Hangata’s original light novel series of the same name.

Both theme songs will be released as a single on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, roughly six weeks after the premiere of the I’m In Love with the Villainess anime series. With the full cast and staff for the series already announced, this latest news will likely be the last until the series premieres in early October.

I’m In Love with the Villainess anime set to premiere on October 3 in Japan

The I’m In Love with the Villainess anime series is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 12.30 am Japanese Standard Time on Tokyo MX. The series will later air on other networks and be made available for streaming on the d Anime Store and ABEMA. An advanced screening of the first three episodes will occur on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Ikebukuro HUMAX Cinemas.

As mentioned above, theme song artists Yu Serizawa and Karin Nanami star in the series as Rae Taylor and Claire Francois, respectively. Additional cast includes:

Aimi as Misha Jur

Ikumi Hasegawa as Lene Aurousseau

Sara Matsumoto as Loretta Kugret

Minami Kurisaka as Pipi Barlier

KENN as Rod Bauer

Daisue Namikawa as Thane Bauer

Yoko Hikasa as Yu Bauer

As of this article’s writing, this is the fully announced cast list for the series.

Hideaki Oba is directing the series at Platinum Vision, with Ayumu Hisao writing and overseeing the series’ scripts. Youko Satou is adapting AONOSHIMO and Hanagata’s character designs for animation. Hajime Takakuwa is the sound director, and Noriyuki Asakura and Usagi to Uma are composing the music for the series.

Inori first launched the series as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in January 2018. In February 2019, GL Bunko published the story digitally as a light novel. AONOSHIMO launched a manga adaptation of the novel series in Ichijinsha’s Comic Yuri Hime magazine in June 2020, with Seven Seas Entertainment publishing both the manga and light novels in English.

