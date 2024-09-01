Inazuma Eleven the Movie 2025 officially announces production, December 2024 release date, and more

Sunday, September 1, 2024, saw a website open to announce the anime film project Inazuma Eleven the Movie 2025, which is set to hit Japanese theaters on Friday, December 27, 2024. The project is made up of two films, individually titled Eiga Inazuma Eleven Soshuhen: Densetsu no Kickoff (Inazuma Eleven Compilation Film: Legendary Kickoff), and Gekijoban Inazuma Eleven: Aratanaru Eiyu-tachi no Josho (Inazuma Eleven the Movie: The New Heroes’ Prologue).

The anime film project Inazuma Eleven the Movie 2025 serves as the latest installment in the overarching Inazuma Eleven Association football-themed media franchise. The franchise, created by Japanese video game developer and publisher Level-5, began with the release of the original Inazuma Eleven game in 2008. As of 2016, the game series had sold over 8 million copies worldwide.

Inazuma Eleven the Movie 2025 hits Japanese theaters in December 2024, no word on the international release

Expand Tweet

Trending

Unfortunately, the above news regarding the Inazuma Eleven the Movie 2025 anime applies only to the film’s Japanese release date. As of this article’s writing, there’s unfortunately no word on when the film will be released internationally, if at all. However, the release of a promotional video for the project did give fans a look at the events of both individual films making up the larger movie.

A single key visual featuring the main cast of both films was also revealed, split horizontally in half to separate the two films’ main casts. The first film, or first half, compiles the Inazuma Eleven: Football Frontier-Hen with an emphasis on the matches played. The second film, or second half, will serve as a prologue to the franchise’s latest game Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road.

MAPPA Studios is producing the footage for both the anime prologue film and the game’s animated footage. Akihiro Hino returns to serve as chief director and scriptwriter for the project at MAPPA and OLM. Takuzo Nagano is credited for original character designs, with Aeon Entertainment distributing the Inazuma Eleven the Movie 2025 film.

Expand Tweet

The Victory Road game’s story focuses on Unmei Sasanami, a young boy who wants a world where the sport of football/soccer no longer exists. He eventually meets Haru Endo, a soccer expert. The game will reportedly feature over 4,500 characters from the series.

The game’s cast members will reprise their roles for the upcoming prologue film. The game launches worldwide in 2024 on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, iOS, Android, and PC via Steam.

In addition to the mainline video games, the franchise also has a manga series and several other animated television series and films. Likewise, the franchise is primarily an Eastern one, as most of the games are not released in North America despite being released in PAL territories.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback