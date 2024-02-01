J-pop singer aimer signs on for Genshin Impact New Year Party

Thursday, February 1, 2024 saw Japanese pop singer and songwriter aimer announce her intent to perform in the Genshin Impact New Year Party for the 2024 year. The event takes place on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7PM Japanese Standard Time, with the artist announcing her intent to participate via a video posted online.

Based on currently available information on the 2024 Genshin Impact New Year Party, it seems that the event will be an online one which players can partake in and fans can watch via streaming. It’s likewise presumed that performances from aimer and other artists will be done digitally via avatars, with the other option being live videos interspersed in the stream and displayed in-game.

In addition to excitement swirling around seeing aimer perform, fans of the video game series are also hoping that the 2024 Genshim Impact New Year Party shares news on the franchise’s anime. Initially announced in September 2022, news about the anime production based on the video game series has been essentially non-existent since this initial announcement.

aimer’s coming performance at 2024 Genshin Impact New Year Party has fans excited, but focus is on anime

The latest

Expand Tweet

While nothing is confirmed at the time of this article’s writing beyond aimer’s performance, the 2024 Genshin Impact New Year Party does seem like the perfect time to share news on the anime. Assuming there have been no major behind-the-scenes production issues which fans weren’t told about, the production process for the anime should be coming to an end soon based on typical production standards.

Likewise, it’s entirely possible that the appearances and performances artists at the event will be overshadowed by news of the anime announcement. Conversely, their contributions may not be as appreciated as they otherwise would have been if the franchise ends up not sharing any anime news at the 2024 Genshin Impact New Year Party.

The 2024 Genshin Impact New Year Party serves as a yearly celebration of the Genshin Impact game, an action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo in mainland China. Cognosphere, doing business as HoYoverse, handles worldwide publishing. The game features an anime-style open-world environment, as well as an action-based battle system predicated on elemental magic and character switching.

Expand Tweet

The game is free-to-play, but implements monetization via gacha game mechanics. The game is expanded and updated regularly through the “games as a service” model popularized initially by Runescape and World of Warcraft, and more recently by the likes of Fortnite.

aimer is a Japanese pop singer and lyricist who is signed to Sacra Music and managed by Agehasprings, using the name aimerrhythm for their lyrics credits. She is likely best known to anime fans for their plentiful contributions to ending and opening themes for series. This includes Chainsaw Man’s “Deep Down,” Demon Slayer’s “Zankyou Sanka,” Fire Force’s “Spark Again.” and many more.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.