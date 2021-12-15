Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 leaked spoilers: Color page, break announced

A spoiler for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 has been leaked on Twitter today.

Along with spoilers about the chapter, the leak also talks of a special color page, which was rumored to be in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168. The Weekly Shonen Jump going on break next week has also been confirmed in this leak.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 leaked spoilers suggest two upcoming fights

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 recap

him trying to convince himself that it's fine that this fight won't bring them much closer to their goal because he's not being as useful as the others even though he's sustained a lot of damage and his life is at stake..

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168, Reggie’s full name was revealed to be Reggie Star, and two of his comrades were introduced: Hazenoki Iori, the guy who threw an exploding eyeball at Megumi Fushiguro, and Chizuru Hari, who attacked Megumi from behind. Combined, Reggie’s team had 104 points. As they continued to attack Megumi, Remi included, the new rule that Higuruma added was announced.

Taking advantage of the distraction, Megumi managed to kill Hari with the help of Max Elephant and Nue, adding 5 points to his tally. However, he was severely injured, and decided against using his domain when Hazenoki attacked him with an exploding tooth this time.

But Takaba Fumihiko, the comedian from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 146, appeared out of nowhere and shielded Megumi. Hazenoki’s attack that severely wounded Megumi had very little effect on Takaba.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 169 Preview:



The unexpected help, Takaba appears! Work together with him, Fushiguro!



The unexpected help, Takaba appears! Work together with him, Fushiguro!

Release Date: Monday, December 20.

The leaked spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 suggest that there will be two fights in this chapter. Takaba and Megumi will have a conversation, and as was previously hinted, Takaba will become an ally of Megumi.

After that, Takaba will take on Hazenoki, whose attacks don’t affect him that much, and Megumi will fight Reggie. Since Reggie can turn his receipts into objects, and Megumi can store objects in his shadows, this promises to be an interesting fight, if the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 leaks are correct.

Color page and break

The lead color page is Suguru Geto vs. Okkotsu Yuuta (for real this time lol)

Geto is only visible from the back but he's using Uzumaki and other curses seen in Vol 0



Jujutsu Kaisen 169 LEAKS
The lead color page is Suguru Geto vs. Okkotsu Yuuta (for real this time lol)
Geto is only visible from the back but he's using Uzumaki and other curses seen in Vol 0

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 was rumored to have a special, colored illustration to celebrate the upcoming movie. However, we got Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168.5 or Jujutsu Kaisen 0.5 instead, which was a 9-page sequel to Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The leaked spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 suggest that there will be a colored illustration in this chapter depicting Suguru Getou using his Uzumaki against Yuta Okkotsu.

12/19: 169

12/26: Break

01/02: 170

01/09: Break



For those unaware: WSJ will be on break next week as well as the second week in January. If Gege doesn't take an additional break, the schedule looks like this (official release)
12/19: 169
12/26: Break
01/02: 170
01/09: Break

Additionally, since Jump Festa 2022 will be hosted on December 18 and December 19, Weekly Shounen Jump will be on a break next week, and on the second week of January as well. This means that there will be no Jujutsu Kaisen chapters on December 26, 2021 or on January 9, 2022. However new information is supposed to be released during the Jump Super Stage, so fans can look forward to that while the manga is on break.

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 168: Megumi finds his Culling Game opponents to be a tough bunch! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/30a6TrA Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 168: Megumi finds his Culling Game opponents to be a tough bunch! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/30a6TrA https://t.co/eziGGoYSXi

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 will be officially available on Viz.com and Manga Plus from December 19, although only the latest three chapters can be read for free. The leaked spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 are available on Twitter and various manga reading websites.

